Bednarek takes silver medal at World Athletic Championships

Two years and two silver medals for Kenny Bednarek.

The former Rice Lake Warrior followed up his Tokyo Olympics silver medal from last year with another runner-up finish on the big stage by taking second in the men's 200-meters at Thursday night's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

It was only an American record that prevented Bednarek, who had a season-best finish of 19.77 seconds, from the top spot as Noah Lyles broke the national record at 19.31, breaking Michael Johnson's mark from 1996 by 0.01. The gold gave Lyles repeat world championships after he won in Doha, Qatar, in 2019.

Taking third was the 18-year-old American Erriyon Knighton, as Bednarek held off as his late charge by 0.03. Lyles, Bednarek and Knighton helped the U.S. sweep the medals in the 200.

The former Warrior star had reached Thursday's final by running what was then a season-best 19.84 on Tuesday night as Bednarek ran faster in each of his three races at Hayward Field just as he did in the Olympics. In the heats on Monday Bednarek comfortably moved on with a 20.35.

It was the second World Athletic Championships in Bednarek's career as the then 20-year-old raced in 2019 in Qatar but did not place.