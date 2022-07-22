ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, VA

Compton brings different style, but still has Adams’ desire to succeed

By TIM HAYES BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoc Adams is not only one of the most successful baseball coaches in Virginia High School League history, but among the most charismatic and loquacious. His successor at Lebanon High School is much more reserved. “I’m definitely a lot quieter than Coach Adams,” Cody Compton said. “All last season...

Adapted camp making football dreams come true

For some kids, playing football is just a dream. The Dream Team Adapted Football Cap is meant to turn those dreams into reality, and that will be the case on Oct. 1 under Saturday night lights at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton. “It is just such a unique experience for...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
95 years ago Bristol changed the nation's musical landscape

Ralph S. Peer and two engineers of the recording department of the Victor Talking Machine Company arrived in Bristol the latter part of the week and are preparing to make a number of phonograph records in this city. Mountain singers will be the talent used for record making. The mountain “hillbilly” records of this type are in great demand at this time. – Bristol Herald Courier, July 24, 1927.
BRISTOL, VA
Henderson is ready to guide Virginia Highlands Festival into a bright future

ABINGDON, Va. - One of the most anticipated summer events in town is in full swing this weekend, bringing together a village of volunteers who help put together the10-day festival unlike any other in the world. The 73rd Virginia Highlands Festival runs through July 31 in Abingdon, honoring Robert Porterfield,...
ABINGDON, VA
THS' Evan Bedwell is a silent leader

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Josh Holt is usually at the Stone Castle before the crack of dawn. Evan Bedwell isn’t far behind. The Tennessee High senior offensive lineman has picked up a nickname for his approach to football. “He is consistent. He is a silent assassin, he is the...
BRISTOL, TN
What Bristol was like when the sessions were recorded 95 years ago

The Bristol sign was in place across State Street, near the railroad tracks, placed there in 1915 and modified with its current slogan in 1921. Passengers arrived by rail daily by Norfolk and Western Railway at the current Union Station train depot, which opened in 1902. Bristol had regular service from New York City to the southeast U.S.
BRISTOL, VA
Commentary - City must resurrect community trust

Change brings with it both new opportunities and new challenges. And as anyone making a quick drive around town can tell, Bristol is changing quickly. Our new opportunities are readily apparent. New businesses are opening, and help wanted signs line both sides of State Street. New housing, which is desperately needed, is being built. Both housing and jobs, vital ingredients needed for any community to flourish, are thankfully on the way. These new opportunities are a shot in the arm for our beloved community, but we ignore new challenges at our peril.
BRISTOL, VA
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Monday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
Eastman says community not at risk following unplanned shutdown

Despite the release of a purple plume of iodine into the air and oil into a river, Eastman officials said there is no risk to the community following a Friday morning power outage that led to the shutdown of the 40 million square foot facility in Kingsport, Tennessee. A press...
KINGSPORT, TN
9 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $925,000

Big. House. Energy. If you are looking for a Large Luxury home, then here it is. Built in 2017, this home has 9 Bedrooms, 5 Full Bathrooms and 2 Half Bathrooms. On the main level you will find Soaring Ceilings in the Living Room opening to the Eat In Kitchen with Beautiful, Dark Custom Cabinets. Split Floorplan gives you the Spacious Primary Suite on one side and another Large Bedroom with an En-suite Bath on the other. The Dining Room, Mudroom, Half Bath and Laundry completes your First Floor. Upstairs you will find 5 Generously Sized Bedrooms; the first with an En Suite Oversized Bathroom and two rooms sharing a Jack & Jill Bath. If that's not enough space, head down to the Basement where there are more rooms to use as you please. One additional room with En Suite Bath and 2 Bedrooms/Bonus Rooms with a Den and Half Bath. All of this sitting on an Amazingly flat lot totaling almost 3 Acres. Close in proximity to the new Bristol Casino and King College with no County Taxes. Information gathered from a third party/tax records and though assumed reliable, should be verified by buyer/buyers agent. This property is located in Bristol City Limits and is subject to the landfill disclosure. Please ask your agent for further details regarding this notice.
BRISTOL, VA
GRIFFITH | Disaster and recovery in Buchanan County

My heart is with the people of Buchanan County as they recover from terrible flooding that occurred after rainstorms swept through the area on the night of July 12. After the devastating toll flooding took on Hurley last year, it is distressing to see the county again be subject to such damage. Although thankfully no lives were lost, the physical destruction was considerable.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA

