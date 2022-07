The latest highly-contagious variant of COVID-19 may not be having much of an impact yet on Sangamon County. County health officials say only about ten percent of tested samples reveal the BA5 variant. BA5 is seen as more contagious than earlier mutations of the virus, even among people who are fully vaccinated. BA5 has emerged as the dominant strain around the country.

