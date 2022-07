A Hutchinson man is facing a charge of attempted second degree murder after a domestic incident last weekend. Police were called to a Hutchinson home on Saturday on a report of a woman who had facial injuries. Officers saw a man and woman inside but they would not answer the door. Officers forced their way into the home and took a 37-year-old man into custody, and they found the woman had injuries consistent with being strangled.

