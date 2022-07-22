ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A new sight at Baltimore Ravens training camp: Guardian Caps

By Mark Viviano
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmxq4_0goUqswB00

A new sight at Ravens training camp: Guardian Caps 01:33

BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for what's new at Ravens training camp, look no further than the tops of the heads of some of the players.

They'll be wearing a new layer of protective gear on their helmets. They're called Guardian Caps, newly mandated by the NFL for use by all teams during the first couple of weeks of training camp.

We saw some Ravens players try them out during minicamps. The soft shell pad has been found to reduce head Impact and can help prevent concussions in practice, especially for those players in positions that incur the most head contact.

"Obviously, it's to lessen the blow, especially for the linemen who have more of the multiple contacts in practice," said head coach John Harbaugh. "It's required for the whole team in the first two weeks of training camp, for all the front seven guys."

The NFL says there is a higher rate of concussions during the first two weeks of training camp than any other time in the season. Players will not be required to wear the Guardian Caps after the first two weeks, but they will be encouraged to continue their use.

