Emergency responders search for possible drowning victim in Rockport State Park

Search and Rescue water rescue team searching for a possible drowning victom at Rockport State Park Photo: Summit County Sheriff’s Offfice

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Search and Rescue water rescue team is actively searching Rockport State Park for an overdue 39-year-old Salt Lake County Man. Summit County Sheriff’s office has stated that the man was paddle boarding with his dog when he and his dog fell off the paddle board. The man was not wearing a life jacket. Two friends witnessed the man and a dog fall off the paddle board into the water. The dog was wearing a life jacket and safely made it to the shore, while the man remains unaccounted for.

Drone teams were deployed to search above the water. Wasatch County Search & Rescue Sonar Boat Team, Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team, and Utah Division of State Parks ROV Team assist in the search. Crews will work through the night if needed to locate the man.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we know more.