Summit County, UT

Emergency responders search for possible drowning victim in Rockport State Park

By TownLift
 6 days ago
Search and Rescue water rescue team searching for a possible drowning victom at Rockport State Park Photo: Summit County Sheriff’s Offfice

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Search and Rescue water rescue team is actively searching Rockport State Park for an overdue 39-year-old Salt Lake County Man. Summit County Sheriff’s office has stated that the man was paddle boarding with his dog when he and his dog fell off the paddle board. The man was not wearing a life jacket. Two friends witnessed the man and a dog fall off the paddle board into the water. The dog was wearing a life jacket and safely made it to the shore, while the man remains unaccounted for.

Drone teams were deployed to search above the water. Wasatch County Search & Rescue Sonar Boat Team, Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team, and Utah Division of State Parks ROV Team assist in the search. Crews will work through the night if needed to locate the man.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we know more.

ABC4

Police searching for runaway teens out of Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help after a group of teens ran away from their homes in Farmington. The Farmington Police Department are searching for Catherine Perez (15), Danica Bell (14), Ezra Bawden (15), and Brandon Kuhn (15), who were all reported as runaways on July 25.
FARMINGTON, UT
TownLift

Biker life flighted to SLC after crash in Trailside Bike Park

SUMMIT COUNTY — A mountain biker was airlifted via Life Flight from Trailside Bike Park on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Summit County Sheriff’s office, Park City Fire District, and the University of Utah AirMed responded to the scene to help the injured rider. At the time of transport, the rider was in stable condition and is presently doing well, according to Michelle Anderson, Park City Fire District Public Information Officer.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire at Ogden Temple reported by freeway drivers, neighbors

OREM, Utah — Fire crews responded to a fire at the Orem Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints late Monday night. Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst, of Orem Fire, said that people in nearby apartments and drivers passing the site on I-15 called to report a fire on the top floor of the Temple which is still under construction.
OREM, UT
ABC4

Wrong-way semi-driver arrested on I-84 in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck driver was arrested after he was caught traveling in the wrong direction on I-84 in Morgan County Sunday. Police say several people reported that a semi-truck was traveling on the wrong side of the highway on I-84 in Morgan County. He was allegedly traveling westbound in the eastbound […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Body of missing Layton man found in Arizona

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (ABC4) – The body of a missing Layton man who was last seen late last week while traveling in Arizona has been found on Tuesday. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue confirmed the body of Beau Riddle, 49, has been found in a brush area near where his vehicle was last spotted in Arizona.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
