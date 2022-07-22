One bicyclist killed, another injured after being hit by truck in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — One bicyclist was killed and another critically injured after they were hit by a truck in West Bountiful.

Police have identified the bicyclists as 53-year-old Michael Scott Roberts and his 17-year-old daughter. Roberts died of his injuries at the scene. His daughter, the 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but she is expected to survive.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday near 1054 West Pages Lane.

Police say the truck, driven by 29-year-old Sean Mikesell, was heading eastbound and drifted into the shoulder of the road when he hit the two cyclists from behind.

"We don't have any witnesses to the actual collision so we are still trying to piece everything together and figure out exactly where everyone was at," said Chief Brandon Erekson with the West Bountiful Police Department.

Mikesell was arrested and booked into jail on charges of negligent automobile homicide and unsafe lane travel.

Officials are considering impairment as a possible contributing factor in the crash, but the driver has been cooperating and the entire incident is still under investigation.