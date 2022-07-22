ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

By EDDIE PELLS
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynbfI_0goUp1iU00
Worlds Athletics Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter run final at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull)

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back onto the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win in the 200 meters at the world championships.

Oh, but this night would just keep getting better.

The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American record — a mark that, for decades, seemed unapproachable.

“I was very self-concerned about whether that number was going to turn from a ‘2’ to a ‘1,” Lyles conceded after Thursday night’s history-making win.

It did.

Then, a few seconds later, the scoreboard that, at first, only had Lyles' name on it, popped up with the names of the two finishers behind him: Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton of the U.S. The U.S. had swept the 200, just as it had the 100 four nights earlier.

Lyles pounded his hand on the track four times, stood up straight and ripped off his jersey. He grabbed his medal from the presenter, then went over and hugged his family and took hold of an American flag — one of many that have been needed at the first world championships to be held in the United States.

The sweep gave the U.S. 22 medals through seven days.

“America’s, like, scooping up medals left and right," Lyles said. “This feels great because I've been waiting for America to come out and dominate since I got on the platform.”

Lyles' 19.31 was the third-fastest time in history, behind only Usain Bolt’s 19.19 in 2009 and a 19.26 run two years later by another Jamaican, Yohan Blake, while he was briefly pushing Bolt for supremacy.

But Johnson and those gold shoes that crossed the line in 19.32 at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 hold a titanic place in track history, too. Johnson ran it 352 days before Lyles was born. The number “19.32,” stood there, teasing and taunting, for decades — an especially awe-inspiring mark for any fast kid with big dreams in the early 2000s.

“I didn't want to see ‘32,’ I didn´t want to share a record,” Lyles said of his reaction immediately after the race. “Nobody wants to share a record. I think even Michael Johnson doesn’t want to share a record. So I was just begging it to change.”

Hours after the victory, Johnson was down on the track talking with Lyles while a few dozen fans soaked in the scene. Lyles said they had never met before. Johnson lifted Lyles' arm in the air while the fans took pictures of the former and new American record-holders.

“He just said he had a great race,” Johnson told an Associated Press reporter when asked what they talked about. “He said he worked harder than he ever did. I thought he ran a great curve. And so, it was fantastic.”

Lyles' victory came moments after Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints. She ran 21.45, the second-fastest time in history, to beat her teammate, 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, by 0.16.

Only defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who won bronze, prevented a back-to-back Jamaican sweep.

Jackson's time is shy only of the 21.34 run by Florence Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Jackson said her victory was fueled by a mistake at last year's Olympics where she slowed down in the curve and finished fourth in her preliminary heat. She called it a silly mistake — one she hadn't re-watched a single time.

“I never wanted to because I never wanted it to play on my mind and think, it could happen again," she said.

While the Jamaican medalists were the same as four nights ago — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won bronze in the 100, finished seventh in this one — the Americans put a completely different trio on the stand.

Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell dominated the 100. This time, it was Lyles, Bednarek — the Olympic silver medalist who broke his toe in December at home while installing a cabinet — and Knighton, who is now the youngest individual sprint medalist in worlds track history.

Knighton's 19.49 earlier this year made him a slight favorite in this race and set up what has been touted as a rivalry with Lyles. It was the 25-year-old Lyles who beat Knighton last month at nationals and waved his finger as he crossed — a not-so-subtle message that he wasn't giving in to his younger rival.

“Everybody put in the work to be great, and that's what he did,” Knighton said. “I mean, he broke the American record.”

But Lyles would be the first to concede that his biggest competition over the past few years has been himself. Once, he was seen as track's solution to its Bolt problem — namely, who to turn to capture eyeballs after the sport's most outsized personality retired.

But the pandemic hit.

Lyles, who considers himself an entertainer at heart, suffered at traveling alone and competing in front of empty seats. He was unflinching about his mental-health struggles and how difficult it was to not be able to race alongside his brother, Josephus, who is on the U.S. relay pool this week.

“The mental health I had in that moment is what makes this moment also great,” Lyles said. “Because it shows that you can come through a dark storm and come out of it better.”

This week, the crowds were back, and the trip to Oregon was easy. Lyles said he felt more “me” than he had in a while.

Then, he came out and ran like it.

Though the time says it best, the race he ran was, indeed, a beauty.

Arms pumping, machine-like, his 5-foot-11 frame — two inches shorter than Johnson and a half foot shorter than Bolt — hugged the inside line of Lane 6 as he rounded the curve. It was over after that. When Lyles hit the straightaway, two body lengths separated him and Bednarek in Lane 5. When Lyles hit the finish line, the gap between him and second place was three full strides.

“That’s definitely the start of my life,” Lyles said of his first 100 meters.

The second 100 weren't bad, either.

“And it’s only gonna get faster," he said.

___

AP Sports Writer Pat Graham contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Felix postpones retirement for women's 4x400 relay at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Turns out, Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x400 relay Saturday. She said team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement after she helped the mixed relay team win a bronze medal last Friday in what she had said was her last major race. “The coaches asked if I was available and there was no way I’d turn the team down,” the 36-year-old said through an email with The Associated Press. The prelims of the 4x400 relay are Saturday and the final will be held Sunday to close out the world championships.
EUGENE, OR
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Noah Lyles sets American record in 200 meters

Noah Lyles sped through 200 meters in 19.31 seconds on Thursday night, surpassing the longstanding American record by legendary Michael Johnson by .01 second at the track and field world championships in Eugene, Ore. Johnson set his memorable record by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta....
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yohan Blake
Person
Marvin Bracy
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Josephus
Person
Trayvon Bromell
Person
Fred Kerley
Person
Kenny Bednarek
Person
Shericka Jackson
Person
Noah Lyles
960 The Ref

Last-hole birdie gives Clarke victory at Senior British Open

GLENEAGLES, Scotland — (AP) — Darren Clarke birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot on Sunday. Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were level at 9 under overall after the third round but it was Harrington, a three-time major winner, who soared into contention at Gleneagles with a 3-under 67 to pressure Clarke on the last hole.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
960 The Ref

Korda finishes birdie-eagle, leads Evian during 2nd round

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — (AP) — Nelly Korda hit an approach to 3 feet and made the eagle putt at the last hole to take the clubhouse lead on 11-under par midway through the second round of the Evian Championship on Friday. Just imagine what the American could do...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#American
960 The Ref

Diana Kennedy, food writer devoted to Mexico, dies at 99

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Diana Kennedy, a tart-tongued British food writer devoted to Mexican cuisine, died Sunday. She was 99. Kennedy spent much of her life learning and preserving the traditional cooking and ingredients of her adopted home, a mission that even in her 80s had her driving hundreds of miles across her adopted country in a rattling truck as she searched remote villages for elusive recipes.
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — (AP) — Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over. The Canadian ended a wild final round at the Evian Championship by rolling in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win by one stroke on Sunday. Henderson was...
GOLF
960 The Ref

Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to Indigenous groups

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — Pope Francis began a historic visit to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools, a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Native communities and help them heal from generations of trauma.
RELIGION
960 The Ref

Church apologies: Top leaders say sorry for historical sins

When Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous groups on Canadian soil this week, he will make another effort toward healing harms inflicted at church-run residential schools — and add to the Catholic Church's growing ledger of atonement for past transgressions. Like the papacy, top Protestant leaders also have gradually issued...
RELIGION
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy