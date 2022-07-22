Community partners host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Superior Court Judge has thrown out two emergency restraining orders against the Addison County Sheriff despite his facing sex assault charges. Sheriff Peter Newton had been facing a temporary restraining orders extension after his arrest in June for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend. Judge Kirstin Schoonover ruled that there was no evidence that Newton would harm himself despite concerns brought forward after a since deleted YouTube video. The Judge denied a relief from abuse order requested by his ex-wife. Newton is still prohibited from possession firearms. The Governor has demanded Newton resign as Sheriff. He is still in office.

ADDISON COUNTY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO