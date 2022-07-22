ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Community partners host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum

By Rachel Mann
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - What is a hate crime and how does our legal system address them? Those were the two biggest questions posed at Thursday’s ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum in Rutland. “The goal was to understand how hate and bias show up in Vermont and what...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

'Potterpalooza' comes to Rutland Saturday -

Maple Roots Festival cranks up tunes in central Vermont. The Maple Roots Festival in Montpelier helped raise money for local and regional musicians during the pandemic, when performances were halted. Democrats for U.S. Senate debate in Brattleboro. Updated: 3 hours ago. The three democrats vying for their party’s nomination to...
WCAX

Sununu signs law to prevent assaults on health care workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Health care facilities in New Hampshire will have to implement and maintain workplace violence prevention programs under a new law. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed seven bills into law this week, including a Senate bill designed to require the violence prevention programs and establish a health care workplace safety commission, according to his office. Lawmakers began working to create the new requirements after the death of a hospital security guard who was assaulted at work in December 2020. Richard Semo died from injuries sustained in an attack in the parking lot of Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Sununu signed the bill outside the hospital.
LAW
WCAX

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s digital services secretary has been cited for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute. Montpelier Police say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the DMV Building on State Street. According to police, Jason Carrara, 39, of Chester, was parked in Secretary John Quinn’s...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Scott announces $48M allocated for broadband expansion across Vermont

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and several broadband leaders gathered in East Montpelier Friday to announce an additional $48 million in broadband construction grant awards. Organizers say the goal is to construct the backbone networks that will pave the way for statewide fast service. This additional...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Soaring hotel prices coincide with height of Vt. tourism season

Fort Ticonderoga to stage first-ever reenactment of 1759 ‘Siege of Carillon’. Fort Ticonderoga in New York’s North Country reenacts many battles in American History. Maple Roots Festival cranks up tunes in central Vermont. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Maple Roots Festival in Montpelier helped raise money for local...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Nevada man pleads guilty in Vt. murder-for-hire scheme

Fans of “Harry Potter” can get outside for some magic in Rutland Saturday. Mass. woman’s death ruled homicide; police appeal to public for information. Authorities say the Massachusetts woman found dead in a pickup truck in Brattleboro early Tuesday morning died of a gunshot wound to the head and that the manner of her death is a homicide.
WCAX

Vt. search and rescue officials say hiker distress calls skyrocketing

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer in Vermont is a great time for hiking. And every day, more and more people are hitting the trails, both seasoned hikers and newcomers. But whether you’ve been hiking your entire life or you’re just starting out, there are certain precautions you should take to avoid dangerous situations.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Isle La Motte Saturday morning. Police say after 1:00 a.m. fire crews were called to a home in Isle La Motte for reports of flags that were set on fire. The investigation reveals that...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
WCAX

Judge cancels restraining orders against Sheriff

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Superior Court Judge has thrown out two emergency restraining orders against the Addison County Sheriff despite his facing sex assault charges. Sheriff Peter Newton had been facing a temporary restraining orders extension after his arrest in June for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend. Judge Kirstin Schoonover ruled that there was no evidence that Newton would harm himself despite concerns brought forward after a since deleted YouTube video. The Judge denied a relief from abuse order requested by his ex-wife. Newton is still prohibited from possession firearms. The Governor has demanded Newton resign as Sheriff. He is still in office.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Police: Car break-ins at Bennington County club tied to other incidents across the region

STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say car break-ins at a Bennington County country club last month are linked to numerous similar crimes across the region. Authorities say credit cards and cash were stolen from cars at the Stamford Valley Golf Course back in June. The same thing happened at the Mt. Anthony Country Club in Bennington as well as other country clubs in Massachusetts. Police say the cards and cash were used at various Walmarts in Massachusetts to buy gift cards and other items.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Slinky

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 4-year-old female ferret named Slinky. Are you looking for a new furry best friend? Slinky might be the one for you. She is soft, sweet, playful and always in the mood to cuddle. If you want to learn more about Slinky, check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more information.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) - Officials say thunderstorms that swept across Maine claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the girl’s family was preparing to leave the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish because of the bad weather when the tree fell on the car Thursday.
STANDISH, ME
WCAX

Tips for staying safe in the heat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a hot summer’s day -- Vermonters are out and about. But a heat advisory is issued throughout the state and many are feeling it. These advisories occur when temperatures rise from 95 to 104 degrees. The National Weather Service says they’re issued based on...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Severe weather plays role in serious crash on I-89 in NH

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Stormy weather and hazardous road conditions Thursday led to a serious two-car crash on I-89 northbound in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police say around 1:00 p.m., a Ford Escape rear-ended a pickup truck near Exit 18 in Lebanon. The driver of the Ford was unresponsive and sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Magical day at the Potterpalooza

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX, Photojournalist Kerri Nelson) - Witches, Wizards and Muggles of all ages came out Saturday In Rutland to enjoy the summer sun and bond over a common love for Harry Potter. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson brought us the magic. It’s a great way to engage people who like Harry...
