ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Alvarez homers as Astros down Yankees 7-5 for DH sweep

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QITAw_0goUolVO00
Yankees Astros Baseball Houston Astros' Yordan Alverez, left, celebrates with Alex Bregman after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox) (Kevin M. Cox)

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Astros opened the second half of the season by sweeping the New York Yankees in a doubleheader Thursday to inch closer in the standings to the team with baseball's best record.

Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both homered and combined for five RBIs as the Astros completed the sweep with a 7-5 win in Game 2.

Chas McCormick added a two-run home run for the Astros, who won the season series 5-2.

The Yankees are 64-30 and Houston's two wins Thursday improved the team to 61-32.

“You want to get off to a good start, and I think everybody came in ready to play," Bregman said. “This is what we expect out of this ball club every single night ... and hopefully we can continue that for the second half."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone seemed bothered by a question equating this season's results against the Astros to their struggles against them in the playoffs in recent years.

“I understand it’s a big story," he said. “I understand the season we’re in. It’s not going to matter unless (it’s) October. If we happen to come back here in October we’re going to show up. We’re going to expect to win. We think we’re really good. They’re really good. Don’t overstate this."

Rookie J.J. Matijevic’s pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Astros to a 3-2 win in the opener of the day-night doubleheader between the American League’s top teams.

“This is huge for us to start out 2-0, to take our lead back to double digits," Houston manager Dusty Baker said of his team's lead over the Mariners in the AL West.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 34th homer on a three-run shot off Brandon Bielak to the train tracks atop left field to cut the lead to 7-5 with one out in the ninth in Game 2.

Rafael Montero, who pitched an inning in the first game, took over and was greeted with a single by Gleyber Torres. But Matt Carpenter grounded into a double play to end the game and give Montero his seventh save.

Alvarez, who returned from the injured list Thursday, smacked his 27th homer to the seats in left field with two outs in the first to give Houston an early lead. The Astros went back-to-back when Bregman connected off Domingo Germán (0-1) four pitches later to make it 2-0.

“The guy hasn't swung a bat against live pitching and hits it out on his first at-bat, he's pretty awesome," Baker said. “And Bregman is heating up."

There were runners on second and third with two outs in the second when Alvarez doubled off the wall in left-center to score two more and extend the lead to 4-0. Bregman singled to left field to send Alvarez home and make it 5-0.

Judge walked with one out in the third before the Yankees cut the lead to three on a home run by Torres.

The doubleheader coming out of the All-Star break was scheduled to help make up a series that was postponed because of the lockout. Houston won the first game of the series on June 30.

“It’s definitely news to watch us play each other,” New York’s Giancarlo Stanton said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to stay ahead of them for home-field (advantage)."

Germán allowed six hits and five runs in three innings in his season debut after missing the first half of the season with a shoulder injury.

Houston starter Luis Garcia (8-5) yielded three hits and two runs in five innings for his fifth straight win after losing his previous four decisions.

In Game 1, Bregman led off the Houston ninth with a single against Michael King (6-3). Bregman advanced to third on Aledmys Díaz’s double. After Yuli Gurriel struck out, pinch-hitter Alvarez was walked intentionally to load the bases.

King looked as if he might be able to escape the jam after he struck out McCormick, but Matijevic drove in Bregman with an infield single to shortstop.

“The bullpen did a great job and boy, that was an exciting win for us and the fans and for J.J.,” Baker said. “I was happy for J.J.”

The Astros carried a 2-1 lead into the ninth. But Aaron Hicks singled against Héctor Neris (3-3) and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s two-out single, a grounder that rolled just past shortstop Jeremy Peña for the tying hit.

DJ LeMahieu homered in the fifth, but the Yankees were just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Jordan Montgomery tied a season high with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and walked one.

Cristian Javier tied a season high by issuing four walks while allowing one run and two hits in five innings. It was Javier’s first start against the Yankees since he pitched seven innings in a combined no-hitter at New York on June 25. Neris and Ryan Pressly finished the historic gem.

It was just the third doubleheader for the domed Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Germán was activated from the 60-day injured list before Game 2. RHP Ryan Weber was designated for assignment.

Astros: OF Jose Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. ... Pressly was not with the team after going on the paternity list following the birth of a daughter Wednesday. LHP Parker Mushinski was reinstated from the 15-day IL.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Yankees against Baltimore's Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.38) in the opener of a three-game series against the Orioles on Friday night.

Astros: Houston's Jose Urquidy (8-4, 4.09) opposes Seattle's Marco Gonzales (5-9, 3.50) on Friday night in Game 1 of a three-game series against the surging Mariners, winners of 14 straight.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Mets acquire Michael Perez from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Mets are in dire need of catching help after Tomas Nido's injury, and as a result, they have acquired Perez. That's now back-to-back moves between the two clubs in 24 hours, as Daniel Vogelbach was shipped from Pittsburgh to Queens Friday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
960 The Ref

Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
960 The Ref

LEADING OFF: Big Papi takes center stage at Hall inductions

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. David Ortiz will certainly hear loud chants of “Big Papi!” as he's enshrined in the Hall of Fame during induction ceremonies at Cooperstown, New York. Ortiz hit 541 home runs in 20 big league seasons and helped the Boston...
MLB
960 The Ref

Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Héctor Neris
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Jameson Taillon
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes sitting for Marlins Sunday

The Miami Marlins did not include Nick Fortes in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fortes will move to the bench Sunday while JJ Bleday, who was called up to the team last night, makes his majors debut. Bleday will bat fifth and play centerfield while Bryan De La Cruz moves to right field and Avisail Garcia starts at designated hitter.
MIAMI, FL
960 The Ref

Alcantara fans 10 in 6 innings, Marlins beat Pirates in 10

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday. Fortes led off the 10th with a go-ahead single against closer David Bednar (3-4) and took second on a bobble by right fielder Cal Mitchell. Rojas drove him in two batters later with a single.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Odudel Herrera versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 156 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .234 batting average with a .651 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The New York Yankees#Rbi#The American League
960 The Ref

MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made...
NFL
CBS News

Quintana goes seven innings, leads Pirates over Marlins 1-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings and combined with two relief pitchers on a five-hitter as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 on Saturday night. Quintana (3-5) allowed four hits while matching his season-high in innings. He had four strikeouts and no walks. Wil...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Tapia is being replaced in center field by George Springer versus Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford. In 261 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .279 batting average with a .708 OPS,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Odubel Herrera in Phillies' lineup Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Herrera is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 184 plate appearances this season, Herrera has a .243 batting average with a .676 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy