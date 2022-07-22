Liberty High School Osceola County commissioners approve $2.1M for new career, technical academy at Liberty High School (Osceola County/Osceola County)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County commissioners on Thursday announced a $2.1 million agreement to establish a Manufacturing Career and Technical Education Academy at Liberty High School.

The agreement aims to assist in student success and help them prepare for future employment and a successful transition to educational opportunities beyond high school, the county said.

Chairman Brandon Arrington is providing $500,000 toward the project from his Targeted Recovery ARPA funds. Liberty High School is in Arrington’s district and considered underrepresented with a “non-traditional student population,” according to the county.

“This provides the training and education opportunities that mesh with market demand and create sustainable future employment for individuals,” Arrington said in a news release. “The Academy at Liberty will develop a local, skilled workforce to support long-term, economic resiliency and reduce workplace disruption.”

The new academy will prepare students for careers at NeoCity, the upcoming 500-acre technology district.

The school district is expected to enroll more than 180 students in the program over a two-year period beginning in August.

