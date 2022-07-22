ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Monkeypox vaccines in Pennsylvania

By Madison Montag
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHMP7_0goUnraj00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Monkeypox vaccines have officially arrived in Pennsylvania. However, due to limited supply, the vaccines will only be given to high-risk people who have been directly exposed to monkeypox.

There are at least 64 cases of monkeypox in Pennsylvania; Half of those cases are in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia will get 2,600 doses of the vaccine, and the rest of Pennsylvania will receive 3,200 doses.

Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox is not spread through the air, rather through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which makes it much harder to transmit from person to person.

Do you need a mask to protect you from monkeypox? Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops again in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania continues to see a fall in unemployment rates. The state’s Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reported that the rate dropped to 4.5% in June. While the national unemployment rate has not changed since March (3.6%), the commonwealth’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Heat Advisory: Several PA counties affected

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With near record heat expected again on Sunday, a heat advisory has been issued for multiple Pennsylvania counties. Here are the counties that will be affected. Columbia, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties will be in a heat advisory on Sunday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA Sen. Race: Oz, Fetterman slowly returning to campaign trail

(WHTM) – More than two months after Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate primary election, Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman are slowly starting to ramp up in-person campaign events. On Friday Oz appeared at a public safety roundtable hosted by HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in York. The event focused on public safety with the York County District […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WBRE

Pa. Dept. of Revenue warns businesses of new scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is warning Pennsylvanians of a new scam in which scammers are sending phony letters to business owners to trick them into turning over their accounting records. According to a release, these fake letters include the Department of revenue’s name and logo, leading owners to believe they are […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania State Police corporal charged with aggravated animal cruelty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– The Pennsylvania State Police say a state trooper has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after an on-duty incident on Dec. 28, 2021, in Chester County. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges Corporal Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J, Avondale, responded to assist at an incident involving […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Newsom signs gun law inspired by Texas abortion ban

(The Hill) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law on Friday to allow private citizens to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute certain illegal firearms, modeled after Texas’s recent anti-abortion law. A release from Newsom’s office states that the law will award...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#The Vaccines#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Caused revealed in 2021 I-81 bus crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced the cause of a crash on I-81 where dozens were injured when a charter bus veered off the highway and crashed into the woods in Schuylkill County. In September 2021, more than 30 people were taken to the hospital after...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

3-year-old battles rare virus after a tick bite

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s no secret that ticks are a big problem in Pennsylvania. Ticks are most commonly associated with the spread of Lyme disease. But the infection which ticks can cause goes deeper than that. Ticks are also to blame for a rare virus that’s affecting a growing number of Americans. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Residents react to Wilkes-Barre neighborhood shootout

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two people are in custody following a shootout in a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood Friday afternoon. The violence happened just one day after President Biden canceled his visit to the city to speak about community safety and crime-related issues. A positive COVID-19 test prevented President Biden from speaking in the Diamond City on […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

What is polio and why is it so feared?

(NEXSTAR) – The United States has its first case of polio in nearly a decade after health officials in New York confirmed Thursday that an unvaccinated young adult had contracted the disease. The patient, a resident of Rockland County, had not traveled outside of the U.S. and developed paralysis,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WBRE

President Biden battles with COVID

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The word of President Biden’s COVID battle comes just four months shy of his 80 birthday. The President is in an age bracket considered to be at the highest risk for severe COVID illness. We’ve heard from the start of the pandemic that people ages 65 and older are among the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Congressman Mike Kelly condemns Erie Reader op-ed; author stands by editorial

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Representative Mike Kelly held a news conference Friday morning to address an article from the Erie Reader that suggested Kelly received a pardon from former President Donald Trump following the 2020 election. Congressman Mike Kelly said he has never been on a pardon list. Nevertheless, the Erie County Democratic Chair stands by his […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Biden likely infected by new, more contagious, COVID variant

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— President Biden contracted COVID-19 even though he’s double vaccinated and double boosted. The strain that infected him is likely the one that’s been most prevalent in recent weeks. It’s called BA.5 and seems to be the most contagious strain of COVID to date....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Families beating the heat in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sweltering heat has many of us searching for fun ways to cool off. It sure was hot Thursday with temperatures in the 90s. Many families beat the heat in Wilkes-Barre by splashing around with sweet treats. Under a scorching sun, families filled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial park […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Community reacts to President’s canceled visit

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sudden and unexpected cancellation of the visit of President Biden to Wilkes-Barre stunned and concerned people who had hoped to see the president. It also put the brakes on two days of preparation for a presidential visit to Wilkes University. President Biden was scheduled to speak here at the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy