Galveston, TX

Massive wind farm to be built off Galveston coast, Biden administration announces

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — The Gulf of Mexico could be home to hundreds of thousands of acres of wind farms in the not too distant future. The first turbines are planned to rise from the waters off the coast of Galveston. President Joe Biden made the announcement Wednesday along with...

Comments / 103

Chad G.
5d ago

Hurricanes will destroy it. There is a reason why we have not converted to 100% wind and solar - it's because the technology isn't there to produce enough to meet demand. We've been having this discussion since I was in grade school and that was way too many years ago. The technological advances we've seen over the last decades have been incredible - but still aren't there we renewable energy.

37
Wilts
5d ago

This is a terrible idea. This will endanger the birds that live and migrate in this area. The fishing industry isn’t thrilled either. Texas is not on the National Power Grid so we do not need this off our coast. The Gulf has major hurricanes every year. They will totally trash them and think of the debris that will leave. Those turbines are not recyclable and would not be good for the environment if they sink to the bottom of the Gulf.

27
Sharon Goodson
5d ago

OH, won't that be a lovely sight! And with the millions it takes to keep them running. And the hurricanes to plow them down! Sounds like a great idea to me!!!

14
 

