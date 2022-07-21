ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBCU athletes coming up short at Worlds

By Lut Williams
 3 days ago
Howard University

The seven current and former HBCU athletes competing at the World Track & Field Championships (July 15-24) in Eugene, Oregon have not made it into the finals of any event.

The last hope is former Johnson C. Smith hurdler Danielle Williams. The highly decorated and former world 100 meter hurdles world champion (2015) is competing for her home country Jamaica. She competes in the first round of her event at 11:20 p.m. (ET) on Saturday. The semifinals (8:10 p.m. ET) and finals (10 p.m. ET) are set for Sunday, the final day of competition.

HBCU athletes: The ladies

North Carolina A&T freshman Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha of Nigeria, finished second in 11.16 seconds in her first round women’s 100 meters heat Saturday. She advanced to the semifinals.

Nwokocha ran 11.16 again Sunday. She finished behind Shericka Jackson (10.84), Dina Asher-Smith (10.89) and Twanisha Terry (11.04) in the semifinals. Her time was the 16th best time in the field and did not earn a spot in the finals.

Nwokocha then ran in the first round of the 200 meters on Monday. She ran 22.61 to finish third and move thru to Tuesday’s semifinals. Howard’s Jessika Gbai, running for Ivory Coast, finished fifth in her first round 200 meters Monday heat in 22.89. She also made the semis. In the semis, Nowkocha’s ran 22.49 for fifth, just ahead of Gbai, sixth in 22.84. Neither advanced to the finals.

Former Lincoln (Mo.) hurdler Yanique Haye-Smith ran 57.99 to finish eighth in her heat of the 400 meters hurdles Tuesday. She did not advance.

HBCU men at Track & Field World Championship\s

Jamaica’s Shawn Rowe, who ran at Saint Augustine’s, finished fifth in 49.51 in the first round Saturday of the 400 meters hurdles. He advanced to Sunday’s semifinals. He ran 49.80 in the semis to finish eighth and miss the finals.

Joseph Amoah, formerly of Coppin State and running for Ghana, ran 20.40, a season’s best in the 200 meters first round on Monday. His time did not make the semifinals.

North Carolina A&T junior Randolph Ross Jr. was the most likely to make into the finals of his event, the 400 meters. But he was disqualified by the Athlete Integrity Unit (AIU) before the competition began. Ross had won back-to-back NCAA Div. I outdoor 400 titles.

The Associated Press

Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4x400 relay into final

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Enjoying retired life, Allyson Felix was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float in Los Angeles when the phone rang. She was needed back in Oregon for the prelims of the 4x400 women’s relay. Could she return to world championships? The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was on her way. She jumped on a plane and was on the track Saturday night for the “last” time to help the Americans advance to the final. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch the final of the women’s 4x400 on Sunday from the seats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a world record in the semifinals, then ran an even faster, wind-aided time in the final Sunday to take the gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles at world championships. The record time of 12.12 seconds came on the first race of the final evening, one of three semifinals that set up the eight-woman gold-medal race. About 90 minutes later, she ran 12.06 to beat Jamaica’s Britany Anderson by 0.17. That time is not a record because she had a 2.5 meter-per-second wind behind her, which is .5 over the legal limit. The wind on the record setter was 0.9. The 25-year-old, who finished fourth at last year’s Olympics and fourth at worlds in 2019, broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds held by Keni Harrison, who was in the same semifinal heat and finished second.
SPORTS
The Independent

World Athletics championships: ‘I just ran as fast as I could’ says bronze medalist Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith said she “ran as fast as my leg could take me” after winning a bronze medal in the 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Friday 22 July.“I felt like I got a medal...when I saw my name I was honestly so happy,” the British athlete said.The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago in Doha to the overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson at Hayward Field in Oregon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SPORTS
