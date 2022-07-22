Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Day; Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Day County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern Brown County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 719 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ferney, or 11 miles south of Groton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bristol around 730 AM CDT. Butler and Lily around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Webster, Antelope Lake, Rush Lake, Waubay, Bitter Lake and Blue Dog Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

