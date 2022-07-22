Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sedona and Oak Creek, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sedona, Village At Oak Creek and Red Rock State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO