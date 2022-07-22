Get Ready for Shark Week 2022!

July’s heatwave is going strong, but here’s something cool to look forward to– Shark Week 2022 ! Shark Week , the Discovery Channel’s annual TV event that spotlights these ferocious ocean predators, is July 24-30 this year!

Take a bite out of fun as Shark Week 2022 gives audiences 25 hours of new shows featuring never-before-seen footage of walking sharks (yikes!), groundbreaking findings and lots more magnificent marine adventures.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Master of Ceremonies, kicking off Shark Week’s programming with “Great White Battleground” on Sunday, July 24, at 8pm on Discovery and discovery+. Other celebrity guests will include Tracy Morgan, Sal Vulcano, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and the cast of “Jackass.” Shows, which of course are all shark-themed, start at 8pm each night throughout the week.

As easy and fun as it is to get captivated by Shark Week, many scientists want the public to know the challenges these charismatic fauna face in the wild and why it’s important to protect them.

“Sharks are an incredibly vital part of our ocean. And as a scientist and science communicator, I want to do everything in my power to spread what wonderful, interesting and unique creatures they are and how important the protection of these creatures is,” wildlife conservationist and biologist, Forrest Galante, told the Associated Press .

Galante’s show, “Island of Walking Sharks” airs during Shark Week 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, at 8pm. In the show, Galante travels to Papua New Guinea to show a species of shark using their fins to walk on land!

Other shows to check out during Shark Week include:

Air Jaws: Top Guns (Monday, July 25; 8pm)

Sharks! With Tracy Morgan (Thursday, July 28; 8pm)

Monster Mako Under the Rig (Thursday, July 28; 10pm)

Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites (Friday, July 29; 10pm)

Check out the full schedule online .

Aquariums to Visit During Shark Week 2022

Sharks not only live in the ocean but in local aquariums , too! If you and your child are obsessed with Shark Week, why not visit a shark—or their close relative, the stingray—at a nearby aquarium? Browse this list of aquariums in the New York City area that are home to sharks, stingrays and other amazing aquatic animals.

New York Aquarium

602 Surf Ave., Coney Island, Brooklyn

nyaquarium.com • 718-265-3474

Hours: July 1-Sept. 4, Sunday-Thursday, 10am-6pm; Friday, Saturday and holidays, 10am-8pm; Sept. 5-Nov. 5, Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm; Friday, Saturday and holidays, 10am-5:30pm. Nov. 6-March 2023, daily, 10am-4:30pm.

Admission: Off-peak: $26.95; $24.95, seniors; $22.95, ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger. Peak: $29.95; $26.95, seniors; $24.95, ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger.

The Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium is home to over 500 marine species and 18 sharks and ray species on 14 acres on Coney Island.

Jenkinson’s Aquarium

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

jenkinsons.com • 732-892-0600

Hours: Check the online calendar .

Admission: $16; $11, seniors; $10, ages 3-11; free for ages 2 and younger. In January, the aquarium offers half off admission Monday-Friday. Excludes weekends and holidays, cannot be combined with coupons and other discounts.

Exhibits like sharks, coral reefs, penguins, and seals give you the opportunity to get up close to animals from all over the world.

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ

adventureaquarium.com • 844-474-3474

Hours: Check the online calendar .

Admission: $26.99-44.99; $24.99-42.99, seniors; $18.99-34.99, ages 2-12

Discover the under-water world with over 15,000 aquatic animals. During Shark Week 2022, and all year long, see sharks, penguins, Nile hippos and so many others.

New Jersey Sea Life Aquarium

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ

Hours: Check the online calendar .

Admission: Online prices: $23.99-28.99; free for ages 2 and younger.

Exhibits include jellies, the urban jungle, stingrays, Sharks Fish Avenue, ocean tunnel and the tiny giants touch pool.

Seaquest

Woodbridge Township, NJ

Trumbull, CT 203-502-8337

visitseaquest.com • 732-283-2945

Admission: $16.99; $11.99, ages 2-11; $14.99 for seniors, military and students; kids under 2 free.

Enjoy a unique petting zoo aquarium experience, including snorkeling with stingrays, interacting with sloths, Asian otters, flying squirrels and more.

Mystic Aquarium

55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, CT

mysticaquarium.org • 860-572-5955

Hours: 9am-6pm, daily. Hours are subject to change.

Admission: Check prices online .

Mystic Aquarium is home to thousands of species of marine mammals, fish, invertebrates, and reptiles. Exhibits include beluga whales, sea lions, seals, sharks, penguins, exotic fish and sting rays.

