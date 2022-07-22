ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Get Ready for Shark Week 2022!

By Barbara Russo
Staten Island Parent
Staten Island Parent
 6 days ago

July’s heatwave is going strong, but here’s something cool to look forward to– Shark Week 2022 ! Shark Week , the Discovery Channel’s annual TV event that spotlights these ferocious ocean predators, is July 24-30 this year!

Take a bite out of fun as Shark Week 2022 gives audiences 25 hours of new shows featuring never-before-seen footage of walking sharks (yikes!), groundbreaking findings and lots more magnificent marine adventures.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Master of Ceremonies, kicking off Shark Week’s programming  with “Great White Battleground” on Sunday, July 24, at 8pm on Discovery and discovery+. Other celebrity guests will include Tracy Morgan, Sal Vulcano, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and the cast of “Jackass.” Shows, which of course are all shark-themed, start at 8pm each night throughout the week.

As easy and fun as it is to get captivated by Shark Week, many scientists want the public to know the challenges these charismatic fauna face in the wild and why it’s important to protect them.

“Sharks are an incredibly vital part of our ocean. And as a scientist and science communicator, I want to do everything in my power to spread what wonderful, interesting and unique creatures they are and how important the protection of these creatures is,” wildlife conservationist and biologist, Forrest Galante, told the Associated Press .

Galante’s show, “Island of Walking Sharks” airs during Shark Week 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, at 8pm. In the show, Galante travels to Papua New Guinea to show a species of shark using their fins to walk on land!

Other shows to check out during Shark Week include:

Air Jaws: Top Guns (Monday, July 25; 8pm)
Sharks! With Tracy Morgan (Thursday, July 28; 8pm)
Monster Mako Under the Rig (Thursday, July 28; 10pm)
Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites (Friday, July 29; 10pm)

Check out the full schedule online .

Aquariums to Visit During Shark Week 2022

Sharks not only live in the ocean but in local aquariums , too! If you and your child are obsessed with Shark Week, why not visit a shark—or their close relative, the stingray—at a nearby aquarium? Browse this list of aquariums in the New York City area that are home to sharks, stingrays and other amazing aquatic animals.

New York Aquarium

602 Surf Ave., Coney Island, Brooklyn
nyaquarium.com • 718-265-3474
Hours: July 1-Sept. 4, Sunday-Thursday, 10am-6pm; Friday, Saturday and holidays, 10am-8pm; Sept. 5-Nov. 5, Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm; Friday, Saturday and holidays, 10am-5:30pm. Nov. 6-March 2023, daily, 10am-4:30pm.
Admission: Off-peak: $26.95; $24.95, seniors; $22.95, ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger. Peak: $29.95; $26.95, seniors; $24.95, ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger.
The Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium is home to over 500 marine species and 18 sharks and ray species on 14 acres on Coney Island.

Jenkinson’s Aquarium

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
jenkinsons.com • 732-892-0600
Hours: Check the online calendar .
Admission: $16; $11, seniors; $10, ages 3-11; free for ages 2 and younger. In January, the aquarium offers half off admission Monday-Friday. Excludes weekends and holidays, cannot be combined with coupons and other discounts.
Exhibits like sharks, coral reefs, penguins, and seals give you the opportunity to get up close to animals from all over the world.

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ
adventureaquarium.com • 844-474-3474
Hours: Check the online calendar .
Admission: $26.99-44.99; $24.99-42.99, seniors; $18.99-34.99, ages 2-12
Discover the under-water world with over 15,000 aquatic animals. During Shark Week 2022, and all year long, see sharks, penguins, Nile hippos and so many others.

New Jersey Sea Life Aquarium

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ
Hours: Check the online calendar .
Admission: Online prices: $23.99-28.99; free for ages 2 and younger.
Exhibits include jellies, the urban jungle, stingrays, Sharks Fish Avenue, ocean tunnel and the tiny giants touch pool.

Seaquest

Woodbridge Township, NJ
Trumbull, CT 203-502-8337
visitseaquest.com • 732-283-2945
Admission: $16.99; $11.99, ages 2-11; $14.99 for seniors, military and students; kids under 2 free.
Enjoy a unique petting zoo aquarium experience, including snorkeling with stingrays, interacting with sloths, Asian otters, flying squirrels and more.

Mystic Aquarium

55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, CT
mysticaquarium.org • 860-572-5955
Hours: 9am-6pm, daily. Hours are subject to change.
Admission: Check prices online .
Mystic Aquarium is home to thousands of species of marine mammals, fish, invertebrates, and reptiles. Exhibits include beluga whales, sea lions, seals, sharks, penguins, exotic fish and sting rays.

Wanna read more stuff like this? Get our newsletters packed with ideas, events, and information for parents in Staten Island.

Email * Zipcode *

The post Get Ready for Shark Week 2022! appeared first on SI Parent .

Comments / 0

Related
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Parent Annual Guide

Awesome news! The first-ever Staten Island Parent Annual Guide is here, where you’ll find endless ideas for family fun on the Island and throughout New York City! Inside, we’re walking you through Staten Island’s many wonderful communities with our Neighborhood Guide and giving you a head start planning your family days with our 2022-2023 event […] The post Staten Island Parent Annual Guide appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Sun Safety: How to Keep Kids Protected and Healthy

Kids love summer. School is out, they play outside and beach days are filled with sun and fun. While the benefits of outdoor play for kids are plentiful, there’s one thing parents should be mindful of: The importance of sun safety.  By now, most of us know about the dangers of skin cancer and skin […] The post Sun Safety: How to Keep Kids Protected and Healthy appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Where to Go Fishing On Staten Island

Have some reel fun this summer by going fishing on Staten Island! There are many locations on Staten Island, as well as few spots in nearby New Jersey, where families can enjoy fishing adventures. From freshwater opportunities at local parks such as Clove Lakes, to catching saltwater species at Lemon Creek and by the boardwalk, […] The post Where to Go Fishing On Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Try Something New: Extracurricular Activities at Staten Island JCC

After navigating a pandemic that interrupted so many normal childhood experiences, parents are wondering how they can help their kids thrive and grow. It might just be time to try something new! Parents are turning to community centers like the Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island that offer a wide array of extracurricular […] The post Try Something New: Extracurricular Activities at Staten Island JCC appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Staten Island Parent

40 Fun and Free or Cheap Things to Do with Kids in Staten Island

They say the best things in life are free! If your family is saving up for an exciting vacation or a few fun road trips this year, every cent counts. That’s why we’ve rounded up a bunch of our favorite local activities you can do with your kids that won’t break the bank. As always, […] The post 40 Fun and Free or Cheap Things to Do with Kids in Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Enjoy Free Sounds of Summer Concert Series on Staten Island

What is summer in Staten Island without music? Borough President Vito Fossella announced the 2022 Sounds of Summer Concert Series on Staten Island for families and kids to enjoy. The free concerts take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 25 at various locations throughout the borough. All concerts begin at 7pm with the […] The post Enjoy Free Sounds of Summer Concert Series on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Academy: The Island’s Only Independent School

The structure of an independent school is an important, yet often underutilized, educational model for students who learn differently. As the only independent school on Staten Island, Staten Island Academy remains uniquely positioned to challenge and support students who are diagnosed with dyslexia with a fully integrated curriculum. With many families on Staten Island dissatisfied […] The post Staten Island Academy: The Island’s Only Independent School appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island University Hospital to Open Women and Newborn Center

Expectant parents can look forward to delivering their babies in a new, nurturing environment at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) in late 2023 thanks to a recent $2 million in federal funding secured by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. That money comes on top of more than $2.5 million donated by the Vincent Gruppuso Foundation for the […] The post Staten Island University Hospital to Open Women and Newborn Center appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Sal Vulcano
Person
Forrest Galante
Staten Island Parent

Teen Drivers: Important Safety Tips for Parents

It’s an exciting milestone when our kids first get their driver’s licenses. It seems like just the other day that we strapped them into their carseats, and now they’re behind the wheel. However, it’s also scary that our 16 and 17-year-old teen drivers are going to be on the roads by themselves.  In fact, according to […] The post Teen Drivers: Important Safety Tips for Parents appeared first on SI Parent.
KIDS
Staten Island Parent

Summer Science Activities Your Kids Will Love

Sure, summer is fun. But even though school isn’t in session, it doesn’t mean the learning has to stop—especially when it comes to science! We spoke with a few education experts who shared tips on creating fun summer science activities that kids can do at home or when they’re out and about in the community. […] The post Summer Science Activities Your Kids Will Love appeared first on SI Parent.
MANHATTAN, NY
Staten Island Parent

Tackling Youth Substance Abuse on Staten Island

Parents want their children to be safe, healthy and happy. As kids grow up, many parents will worry about new dangers and obstacles their teens and preteens may face. Case in point: Youth substance abuse.  Illegal drug use (and misusing prescription drugs) can lead to many problems for kids. Children who use drugs can start […] The post Tackling Youth Substance Abuse on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Parent

Staten Island, NY
156
Followers
165
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

First appearing in 1989, S.I. Parent filled a need for dependable, trustworthy information for parents in Staten Island. Through the years, families have come to rely on S.I. Parent to provide the tools they need to raise a happy and healthy family.

 https://www.siparent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy