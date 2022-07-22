ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

The dog days of summer turns into bath time

By Carlos Adamez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some four-legged friends over at the City's Animal Care Center got a very special bath time Thursday.

The center held something called "Shampooch Wash Day."

It allowed volunteers to stop by and give baths to the pups looking for a forever home.

The event has been held a couple of times this year, but the center is looking to make it a monthly event.

The City's Animal Care Center is currently packed with animals and is looking for those willing to adopt. If you are interested you can stop by the shelter at 2626 Holly Road.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Comments / 0

Related
KRIS 6 News

A new sweet treat comes to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Long lines formed Thursday outside the city's newest Donut Shop and this store has a special twist. Ninja Mochi Donut can be found on Saratoga near Cimarron by the Walmart. It specializes in Korean Donuts, a little more chewy and stretchy version of donuts versus...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

Children show entrepreneurial spirit at Beeville Market Day

BEEVILLE, Texas — Every fourth Saturday of the month, you can find local vendors popping up in downtown Beeville. But this Saturday, there were some new additions trying their hand out in the world of small business. For the first time in Beeville, the children are the entrepreneurs. “Basically,...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

New dessert bar sees huge turnout on opening day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You might have thought all of the people were lined up for the opening of a new Chick-Fil-A or Starbucks, but that wasn't the case this Thursday. "We don’t have a lot of shops like this in Corpus Christi so it’s really cool and the Korean corn dogs too. We don’t have shops here that sell this kind of food," said Corpus Christi resident Sarah Lichtenberger, who was waiting in line.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
Corpus Christi, TX
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Volunteers#Local News#Animal Care Center
KIII 3News

Texas man drowns while wade fishing at Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 32-year-old man drowned in Lake Corpus Christi, Saturday morning, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. Rivera informed the community about the tragedy on social media saying the young man was wade fishing in the lake around 9:30 a.m. when he went down. Lake...
KIII 3News

Environmental warning flag flies at Whitecap Beach due to bacteria levels in water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beach flag warning system is a great way for the city to let beachgoers know about hazards in the water. We are used to seeing green, yellow and red flags being flown due to the intensity of rip currents, but today at Whitecap Beach, an orange flag will be flown to let swimmers know of higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in the water, according to the City of Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

Pet of the Week: Justin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Justin is a 2-year-old male American Pitbull Terrier Mix and has been with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since February 1. Staff from CCACS says Justin was recently in playgroup, and he was playful and took corrections promptly. Justin loves to play outside and loves affection. He especially loves to play fetch with the tennis balls.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KRIS 6 News

Corpus Christi to start enforcing water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday, City Manager Peter Zanoni said there will be increased enforcement of stage one drought restrictions. Corpus Christi faces quite the conundrum. On one hand, the extreme dry conditions makes the city vulnerable to more fires. But the city has water restrictions in place that are now going to be enforced.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

7's By The Sea rugby tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club hosted their annual 7's By The Sea beach tournament on Saturday. The tournament includes teams from Texas, Oklahoma, and Lousiana in a playoff style event. Nine different women's teams, and 19 men's teams attended the tournament. "So they're gonna...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

J/24 World Championship Continues in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is no stranger to hosting international sailing championships. This week the J/24 World Championship brings 38 boats representing Argentina, Chile, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Trinidad and the United States to compete for the championship title. Hosted by the Corpus Christi Yacht Club, the regatta includes more than 200 sailors worldwide.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy