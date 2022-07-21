ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Old Man Finale Recap: Not Without My Daughter — Plus, Grade the Season

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Dan Chase had to delve into his past to ensure that his daughter would still have a future in The Old Man ‘s season finale — but did he pull it off?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15h2K3_0goUmzgk00 As Thursday’s finale opens, Emily is being held captive by FBI underling Waters and elite assassin Julian while Harper frantically tries to get her back. (Zoe tells Chase that she sensed a rift between Hamzad and his lawyer, but he brushes it off.) After talking with Waters, Harper reports back that they want Chase delivered to Hamzad, and then they’ll return Emily. If they refuse, Emily will go to Hamzad instead. Chase reluctantly agrees and sends Zoe home; when she protests that there must be more they can do, he tells her that when it comes to his daughter’s life, “that’s a bluff I’m not willing to call.”

We flash back to a young Chase and Abbey being confronted by Hamzad, who knows they helped the Russian prisoner Pavlovich escape. Abbey admits she’s been feeding intel to the Soviets, but he knows there’s more that she’s hiding. Chase steps up to take the blame, but she stops him, revealing the Russians were looking for a valuable ore deposit — and she knows where it is. He can’t believe she would hide this from him, but she thought it would give him too much power: “I love you too much to see you made a monster.” He demands to know where the deposit is, but she refuses to say. So he gives her the night to think it over, telling Chase when the sun rises, “don’t be here.” Chase calls Harper and insists Abbey be removed for her own safety, but Harper worries that if he does that and Hamzad remains in power, “we are going to have to answer for that with him.” He needs to know that Hamzad won’t be around to do that (hint hint)… and Chase says he’ll take care of it.

Back in the present, Waters and Julian get tipped off that men are closing off the streets and moving in, so they scramble to move Emily. Chase and Harper drive off in a line of SUVs, with Harper pressing Chase about what happened all those years ago. Why didn’t he take out Hamzad back then? Chase doesn’t want to spend his final moments on earth rehashing the past, though. Harper remembers first taking notice of “Angela” when she was just coming up in the FBI, and he wants to know what really happened so he can tell her when Chase is gone. Chase muses that maybe Abbey was just using him as an exit strategy, and he tells Harper to tell Emily “that her mother loved her… That may be all I know for certain.” Waters calls Harper and lets him know they’re surrounded and they’re moving Emily, and Chase thinks Hamzad might be trying to grab Emily first. Harper radios in that the deal is off and screeches into a sudden U-turn, speeding off in the other direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5NXd_0goUmzgk00 After a dream where Emily follows her mother down into a dark basement only to see her disappear, she wakes up to Waters hurrying her up to move. There’s a sniper waiting to take them out if they try to leave in their van, so they split up, with Julian using a handgun to take out a few assailants outside before switching to a rifle and making his way to the building housing the sniper. He throws a flash grenade inside the door and shoots a few more bad guys before slowly making his way upstairs, where he faces a closed door. He hears noises on the other side and shoots a few well-placed bullets into the closed door, killing the sniper stationed on the other side. He radios to Waters that the coast is clear, and Waters takes off in the van with Emily in the back. But their van is stopped when an old woman blocks the road — and she pulls out a pistol and shoots the driver dead.

Back in their SUV, Harper can’t understand why Hamzad would blow up the deal at the last minute and keeps needling Chase about why he would put Emily in danger like this. “She’s not your kid!” Chase yells at him, but Harper insists he was there for her during the tough times. Another driver radios in and says he’s been ordered to turn back to the airfield — and to “force compliance” if Harper doesn’t turn back, too. Chase asks him, “How far are you prepared to go here?” and Harper says he’ll do whatever it takes to protect Emily: “She’s my kid, too.” The other SUVs surround theirs, and Harper hands Chase a gun, maneuvering their car to the front of the line while Chase sets up in the back seat. He leans out and opens fire, sending the other SUVs all crashing into each other and off the road. “Wherever this leads,” he tells Harper, “we’re in this together now.”

Where it leads, though, is back to that van, where Harper finds Waters and the driver dead and Emily missing. Chase then admits on his flight with Abbey all those years ago, they thought about asking for three tickets instead of two. That’s because they took — a young Emily with them! Emily is Hamzad’s daughter! Chase couldn’t kill Hamzad in front of his daughter, he confesses, so he spared his life and took his wife and daughter with him back to America. And as we see Harper and Chase return to the airfield, a much older Hamzad wakes up and gets out of bed, narrating about how he wanted to build a kingdom for his little girl, but she was taken away from him to a far away land. Now, though, she is back. He watches Emily get out of a car wearing a head scarf as he is told: “Parwana is home.” (And don’t worry: The Old Man is coming back for Season 2 .)

Give the Old Man finale — and the season as a whole — a grade in our polls, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 5

BigGee
2d ago

It’s a good show a little slow at times but certainly keeps your interest storyline gets better with every episode acting is superb I missed the two dogs Dave and Carol hope they will make it back in season two

Reply
6
Related
TVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot and Killed on Show's Set

Click here to read the full article. A member of Law & Order: Organized Crime crew was shot and killed Tuesday morning on set of the NBC procedural. The victim, a 31-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was killed while sitting in a car in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am, the New York Police Department tells TVLine. According to police, officers arrived to find that the man was unconscious and had received multiple gunshots to the head and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead. North...
BROOKLYN, NY
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Old Man’ Finale: Producers Address Mysterious Morgan & Whether Zoe (And Those Dogs) Will Be Back

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details about the season 1 finale of FX On Hulu’s The Old Man. FX on Hulu’s spy drama The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow wrapped its first season July 21 by answering several burning questions — namely, why Faraz Hamzad was so hellbent at getting to Dan Chase (Bridges) and his daughter, Angela (Alia Shawkat). Seriously, did you see that one coming? Here, Executive Producers Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz discuss those major reveals and the questions that continue to swirl around Morgan Bote (Joel Grey). DEADLINE So...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Decider.com

‘The Old Man’ Season 1 Ending Explained: Does Jeff Bridges’s Character Make It Out Alive?

Caught your breath yet? FX’s hit thriller The Old Man just wrapped up its first season in spectacular style, with a surprise ending only an intelligence expert—or a very astute viewer—could see coming. Adapted by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine from the book by Thomas Perry, The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges as “Dan Chase,” an ex-CIA operative who’s been living off the grid after crossing a warlord in Afghanistan back in the 1980s. After the warlord comes back for revenge, Chase’s old colleague Harold Harper (John Lithgow) has been tasked with bringing Chase in or taking him down, though...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Legacy Character Recast Yet Again

The recast bug has once again hit a youngster at General Hospital. Starting today, Tuesday, July 5, viewers will notice that Rocco Falconeri has a new look. Daytime newcomer Finn Carr is the latest to step into the role of Dante and Lulu’s son, which was previously played by Brady Bauer.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Fbi#Waters#Soviets#Russians
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Has One Discomforting Obsession

Danielle Colby is best known for American Pickers. The long-running reality TV series on History Channel sees her dig through people’s basements, junkyards, barns, and garages in a never-ending treasure hunt for antique gold. Nicknamed the Queen of Rust, Colby has been featured on the show since it debut in 2010. She’s long been a favorite personality for fans of the show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim and ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Caught Up at Monte Carlo

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and one star of the recent Law & Order revival series, Camryn Manheim were living it up in Monte Carlo recently. And, the two NBC stars were all smiles as they shared some fun times full of laughs and smooches in the Law & Order/One Chicago mash-up dream that we never knew we needed! And, thankfully, Camryn Manheim was sharing these good times with her fans on her Insta page, giving us all a glimpse of the moment the two TV stars reconnected in paradise.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

48K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy