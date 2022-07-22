ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new sweet treat comes to Corpus Christi

By Carlos Adamez
 2 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Long lines formed Thursday outside the city's newest Donut Shop and this store has a special twist.

Ninja Mochi Donut can be found on Saratoga near Cimarron by the Walmart.

It specializes in Korean Donuts, a little more chewy and stretchy version of donuts versus a traditional one.

The shop is the first Mochi Donut Dessert Bar in Corpus Christi, and also serves up Korean corn dogs and other desserts.

Opening day was a huge success as they sold out quickly.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You might have thought all of the people were lined up for the opening of a new Chick-Fil-A or Starbucks, but that wasn't the case this Thursday. "We don’t have a lot of shops like this in Corpus Christi so it’s really cool and the Korean corn dogs too. We don’t have shops here that sell this kind of food," said Corpus Christi resident Sarah Lichtenberger, who was waiting in line.
