A new sweet treat comes to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Long lines formed Thursday outside the city's newest Donut Shop and this store has a special twist.

Ninja Mochi Donut can be found on Saratoga near Cimarron by the Walmart.

It specializes in Korean Donuts, a little more chewy and stretchy version of donuts versus a traditional one.

The shop is the first Mochi Donut Dessert Bar in Corpus Christi, and also serves up Korean corn dogs and other desserts.

Opening day was a huge success as they sold out quickly.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.