Texas State Aquarium rescues numerous endangered sea turtles

By Gustavo Aguirre
 3 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas State Aquarium’s Wildlife rescued a number of large endangered sea turtles in the Coastal Bend.

TSA wildlife rescue center took in eight large loggerhead sea turtles.

According to a release the turtles were found stranded on Port Aransas beaches where they suffered weight loss, and other health problems.

These turtles were transferred to the aquarium’s rescue center from the Amos Rehabilitation Keep, where they stabilized them.

Since April the ARK has rescued about 60 loggerheads.

“We were running out of space for long-term care, and the Texas State Aquarium has generously offered their assistance,” stated Alicia Walker, Program Coordinator at the ARK. “This is a huge help to us, and we are so grateful for the help of their dedicated staff.”

They will be taken care of by TSA until they are well enough to be released back into the ocean

Digital Content Producer Naidy Escobar contributed to this story.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

