Saturday Night was one to remember when not one, not two, but three of the Dodgers’ superstars hit a home run each to seal the 4-2 win over the Giants. With two outs in the third inning it was time for former Dodger, Alex Wood to face the dangerous top of the lineup once again. Mookie Betts, fresh off a go-ahead three run homer on Thursday night, stepped up to the plate. With a full 3-2 count, Betts slammed his 200th career homer into the left field stands.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO