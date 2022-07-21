ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

In the Corner: Top Rank, UFC wise to work outside PPV model

By IVAN CARTER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKZK3_0goUloGC00
Dominick Cruz, right, punches Henry Cejudo during UFC 249 bout in 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

The partnership between Top Rank promotions and ESPN has been an excellent one for the sport of boxing and for fight fans who have grown cautious about a pay-per-view model that too often has delivered more of a punch to the wallet than thrills to the eyes.

Case in point: last Saturday night’s ESPN broadcast of bouts featuring up-and-coming California natives Arnold Bardoza Jr. (South El Monte) and Raymond Muratalla (Fontana).

Junior welterweight Bardoza made his main event debut and improved to 27-0 (10 KOs) with an entertaining 12-round decision win over a very game Danielito Zorilla, while Muratalla earned an 8-round decision victory over scrappy Jair Valtierra in a lightweight bout.

Throw in U.S. Olympic silver medalist and budding heavyweight contender Richard Torres Jr. stopping Roberto Zavala Jr. in 58 seconds, and fight fans were treated to a slate of high-quality bouts featuring talented young boxers without having to reach for a credit card or add to an already cumbersome cable/satellite/streaming service tab.

UFC has done a similarly wise thing by teaming up with ESPN to get cards such as the one featuring San Diego native Dominick Cruz on Aug. 13 at Pechanga Arena to a wider audience.

For combat sports fans looking for even more content, ESPN+ features quality boxing and UFC cards weekly (along with golf, tennis, every out-of-market NHL game and thousands of college events and domestic and international soccer matches) for $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year — although the prices are rising to $9.99 and $99.99 about a month from now.

Not bad, especially for those of us who have a wide range of sporting interests and have been burned by the pay-per-view model in the past.

Plus, the exposure can only help rising fighters establish a wider following.

On Aug. 20, San Diego’s Giovani Santillan will try to improve to 30-0 in an ESPN-televised welterweight bout against Julio Luna at Pechanga Arena.

It will be Santillan’s second ESPN fight and another opportunity to show sports fans from all over the world what he’s about.

“You really can’t beat that exposure,” Santillan said. “There are a lot of people watching and even if they aren’t necessarily boxing fans, they may catch a fight and say: ‘Hey, this is great.’”

This Saturday’s ESPN+ slate includes a full UFC schedule as well as a potentially explosive featherweight boxing match between Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KO) and Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KO).

Three good rounds

◆ Speaking of a good deal, Tyson Fury recently jumped on Instagram, where he offered to fight Anthony Joshua for free. That’s free TV and free tickets for fans. So much for retirement. Anyway, Joshua has a rematch to try and regain the WBO, WBA and IBF titles against Oleksandr Usyk on Aug. 20 in Saudi Arabia and would be wise to focus on that first.

◆ The matchup many can’t wait to see and would have no problem paying for, could actually jump off. The representatives of Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford reportedly have been in talks about a potential November bout for the undisputed welterweight title. It’s always special to get a matchup between in-prime fighters who can reasonably claim “pound-for-pound best” status, so this one needs to happen.

◆ The surprising loss Canelo Alvarez suffered to Dmitry Bivol in May has not hurt him much in the betting markets leading up to his third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas. Alvarez (1-0-1 against Golovkin) continues to be listed as a healthy favorite — minus-450 to minus-500 by most books. Meanwhile, a potential Bivol matchup may have to wait awhile — he isn’t expected to fight again until October or November.

Carter is a freelance writer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoxingNews24.com

Bob Arum doubts Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence fight happens

By Craig Daly: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum doesn’t see how the Terence Crawford vs. Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence fight can be made this year without somebody subsidizing it. It’s too risky to put the fight on because of the purse requirements for IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champ Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo developing new set of skills after loss to Bivol

By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez is working on his mobility in preparing for his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. The former four-division world champion Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is working on his poor mobility because his last opponent, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol utilized his quick footwork to defeat him two months ago on May 7th.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Isaac Dogboe pulls out split decision over Joet Gonzalez

Isaac Dogboe and Joet Gonzalez put on a back-and-forth boxing contest, but Dogboe narrowly edged the victory over Gonzalez by split decision. Isaac Dogboe vs. Joet Gonzalez looked great on paper before their July 23 boxing bout, and the reality lived up to the hype. Two of the best featherweights in the world gave fans at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, MN, a fight to remember, but Dogboe barely surpassed Gonzalez on the judges’ scorecards.
HINCKLEY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Isaac Dogboe
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dominick Cruz
Person
Anthony Joshua
Boxing Scene

Andrade Says He Offered Eubank 'Over $1 Million' To Fight Later This Year

Demetrius Andrade’s luck at landing a big-name fight does not seem to have improved. The two-division titlist from Rhode Island recently indicated in a video on his social media that he had reached out to British middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. about a fight that would pay him “over one million dollars”—but seemingly to no avail.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Dogboe Grinds Out Split Decision Win In Grueling Match With Gonzalez

Featherweight contenders Isaac Dogboe and Joet Gonzalez threw down in a scheduled 10 rounder for a WBO mandatory position Saturday night in Minnesota. The fight, which was aired live on ESPN+, was of extreme importance for each man. The 23-2 former world titlist Dogboe and the 25-2 Gonzalez started cautiously, each respecting the other man’s expertise. Dogboe looked impressive in the second, controlling the range and landing well. Dogboe went on to do some strong work to the body in the third. Gonzalez caught his man in the fourth and proceeded to land hard. Both fighters put their punches together well in the fifth.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppv#Boxing#International Soccer#Espn#Combat#Rank#Pechanga Arena#Nhl#Matche
Boxing Scene

Kownacki: After This Fight, I Still Want To Become World's First Polish Heavyweight Champ

Not even after back-to-back stoppage defeats to Robert Helenius did Adam Kownacki conceive the thought of finding another job. The popular Polish heavyweight based has vowed to return to basics in his appearance as part of a July 30 Showtime tripleheader from Barclays Center in his Brooklyn hometown. Kownacki faces heavy-handed Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12KOs) in a dangerous 10-round heavyweight showdown in his first fight since a repeat loss to Helenius last October in Las Vegas.
BROOKLYN, NY
MMA Fighting

Bellator 283 results: Jason Jackson grinds out Douglas Lima, Usman Nurmagomedov rolls

Jason Jackson played the smart game plan to smother Douglas Lima over five rounds in the headliner of Bellator 283. Jackson picked up his sixth straight win by playing it safe, taking away Lima’s standup weapons with a wrestling attack that led to a unanimous decision by scores of 50-45 across the board. A good chunk of the audience did not hear the scorecards, because they had already streamed out of the arena by the time they were read.
TACOMA, WA
Boxing Scene

Stevenson Calls For 'Round Robin' With Haney and Davis In The Future

Shakur Stevenson believes he, Devin Haney, and Gervonta Davis are in a class of their own, and that a mouth-watering “round-robin” awaits them in the future. The WBO, WBC 130-pound champion from Newark, New Jersey expressed his admiration for—and desire to fight—Haney, the undisputed 135-pound champion from Oakland, California, and “Tank” Davis, the hard hitting 135-pound attraction from Baltimore who previously held a title at 130.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy