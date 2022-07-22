ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redhawks finish off sweep of Canaries

By Sean Bower
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Fargo/Moorhead Redhawks scored a run in each of their first four at-bats as they knocked off the Canaries 5-1 to finish off the three-game series sweep.

John Silviano got the scoring started in the top of the first with a sac-fly to center field.

Then in the 2nd inning Christian Correa drove in another run with a RBI single to make it 2-0.

Manuel Boscan led the 3rd inning off with a solo home run to left field to extend the Redhawks lead to 3. They’d add another on a sac-fly in the 4th.

Kona Quiggle would get the Birds on the board with a two-out solo home run in the 9th, but it was too little too late as they fell 5-1 to Fargo/Moorhead.

