WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown police said an employee at a gas station that was robbed earlier this month had prior knowledge of the crime. Police began investigating after an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the Shell gas station in the 400 block of South Church Street on July 6. The suspect is described as a woman between five-foot-two and five-foot-five and 200 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, blue jeans and black shoes.

WATERTOWN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO