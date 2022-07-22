ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Even after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump refused to admit election was over

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Donald Trump refused to admit in a speech the day after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that the 2020 election was over and that he had lost, according to new video shown on Thursday by the House committee investigating the attack. “I...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee: Trump called GOP senators instead of trying to quell Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump called Republican senators in a bid to sway them against certifying the 2020 presidential election on the afternoon of Jan. 6 instead of managing the growing crisis at the Capitol, as revealed in Thursday night's Jan. 6 hearing. The House Jan. 6 committee played testimony during...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Paul Ryan ‘Found Himself Sobbing’ During Capitol Riot: Book

“Something snapped” in Paul Ryan as he watched rioters besiege the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he “found himself sobbing” at the chaos, journalist Mark Leibovich writes in a forthcoming book. In Thank You for Your Servitude, excerpts of which were published by CNN on Sunday evening, Leibovich says that Ryan told him: “I spent my whole adult life in that building. And I saw my friends, a lot of cops, some of my old security detail—I’m still friends with a bunch of those guys. It really disturbed me, foundationally.” A retired congressman who represented Wisconsin for two decades, Ryan departed politics in early 2019 under a cloud, having spent 26 months collaborating with and defending a man he’d once criticized. He never predicted that Trump’s term would end in violence, though, Leibovich claims. “Ryan figured the president would bitch and moan and maybe make a big show of ‘fighting’ for his supporters for a while,” the journalist writes, according to CNN. “... But eventually Trump would just leave... And everyone could then just get on with their lives.”
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Riot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy