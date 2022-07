OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Grenada man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of missing University of Mississippi (UM) student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Lee was last seen on July 8. Authorities found Lee’s car at a local towing company on July 11. The car was later sent to the state crime lab. Most recently, the Oxford Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined in on the investigation.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO