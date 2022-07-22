ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

Person shot multiple times near tobacco store in Dillon, police say

By Tonya Brown
wpde.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot multiple times Thursday evening...

wpde.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Several people shot at Marlboro County club

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Multiple people were shot just after 2:30 Sunday morning at a night club on Hwy 15-401 East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. One woman told ABC 15 that her family...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 person shot to death at Florence motel

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday morning at the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the victim was taken to the hospital where he died. It’s expected that more...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are working to find out what led to a shooting in Darlington County on Sunday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Hunt Drive in Hartsville. An investigation is ongoing and details are limited. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

One killed in shooting at motel in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Sunday morning in a shooting at a motel in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Sunday morning at Travelodge on West Palmetto Street, Nunn said. One person was taken to a hospital but later died, Nunn […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dillon, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
City
Latta, SC
City
Dillon, SC
wpde.com

Car crash leads to building fire in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police and Fire are responding to a crash that led to a building fire in the Marpket Common on Sunday night. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the crash happened on the 3600 block of Walton Drive just after 9:30 p.m. Cpl. Vest...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Man shot on Pecan Lane in Johnsonville

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning on Pecan Lane in the Johnsonville community of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the man’s condition is unknown at this time. NEW: Several...
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway on Hunt Drive just outside of Hartsville, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said he’s headed to the scene to gather more information regarding the incident. Neighbors said dozens of officers are on the scene and...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco#Violent Crime#Old Latta Highway#Dillon Police
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO investigating shooting at nightclub

Early Sunday, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a nightclub about a shooting incident. Officials said around 2:30 a.m., the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a nightclub on Hwy 15-401 East in the Bennettsville area of the county about a shooting incident resulting in several individuals shot.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Homicide investigation underway in Maxton area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed homicide and crime scene investigators are on a scene Sunday afternoon. Wilkins added the incident happened on McCallum Road in the Maxton area of Robeson County. More details are expected to be released later Sunday evening or Monday...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

16-year-old charged after person shot at Dillon tobacco store

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder after one person was shot multiple times at a tobacco store on Old Latta Highway, according to police. The 16-year-old is charged with attempted murder and is in custody at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. The shooting happened at Sarah’s Tobacco, according […]
DILLON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Police looking for missing Conway woman with dementia

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a missing Horry County woman considered to be at risk. The Conway Police Department said 85-year-old Minnie Burton was last seen Saturday morning at the Cypress Inn on Elm Street. She’s described as being around 5 feet tall and 115 pounds wearing...
CONWAY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Jamarius Bethea Charged In Shooting Death

Jamarius Ledarell Bethea, age 18, of Latta, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of a 25-year-old man on July 2nd, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the man as Shondale...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton police investigate after woman shot while driving

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a woman was shot Friday while driving in what police believe is an “ongoing dispute,” according to a news release. Police were called at 4:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Caton Road and found a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the arm, according to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

2 killed after head-on collision in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have died Saturday morning after a crash in Florence County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on US 378 near Lake City, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said a 2017 Ford SUV was traveling east on...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy