Person shot multiple times near tobacco store in Dillon, police say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A missing man in Robeson County has been found safe, authorities said. Authorities had been looking for 61-year-old Gary T. Brooks of Maxton, who had last been seen about 3 p.m. Friday at his home on Shady Lane, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Count on News13 for updates.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO