ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland soon offers monkeypox vax appointments to 'very concerned' residents

By Matt Bigler
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr8qs_0goUkdaQ00
A vial containing the Monkeypox vaccine before it s contents are administered to a woman and her daughter as their second dose, four weeks after the first dose, at the Summit Health Urgent Care Center in Florham Park, NJ on July 15, 2022. Photo credit Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY Network

OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) – East Bay clinics will soon offer monkeypox vaccine doses by appointment only, with many LGBTQ residents fearing the disease's rapid spread.

"A lot of people are just very concerned," Joe Hawkins, the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center's CEO and co-founder told KCBS Radio.

Hawkins said people have flooded the center with questions about monkeypox and requests for the vaccine, which Alameda County officials have finally started distributing.

The center's first vaccination clinic is scheduled for next Friday, July 29.

"We're really looking for the high-risk people who may know they were exposed to someone who did share with them that they have monkeypox," Hawkins said.

Alameda County officials on Thursday said that, of the 356 identified monkeypox cases in California, 35 are within the county. That total doesn't include the City of Berkeley, which said Tuesday it has identified six cases among city residents.

The vaccine's supply is still limited, and the clinic will offer shots by appointments only. Although San Francisco is considered the epicenter of the virus' spread in the region, Hawkins said it's vital the East Bay gets its share of shots, too.

"(We're) right across the bridge," Hawkins said. "So that really makes it more important that we also get the vaccine, and that it not just go to San Francisco. It has to come here to the East Bay, and throughout California."

Hawkins said monkeypox's early spread has served as a sad reminder of the HIV/AIDS crisis' early days. Although the virus is spreading predominantly among men who have sex with men, Hawkins said it would be a "mistake" for a person to think they can't contract the virus "because they don't identify as gay."

"You know, with AIDS it was like, 'It's a gay disease,' but then we really learned that anyone can get AIDS," Hawkins said. "Just like with monkeypox, anyone can get monkeypox."

The center will continue offering vaccination appointments until they run out of doses, Hawkins said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Monkeypox#Aids#Gay#Kcbs Radio
KCBS News Radio

As Bay Area COVID-19 cases surge, will mask mandates be reinstated?

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Bay Area COVID-19 infections remain high, but health experts predict we won't see mask requirements return any time soon, if at all. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Regional Campuses at UCSF, told KCBS Radio's "Ask An Expert" the BA.5, BA.4 and BA.2.75 subvariants are having a milder effect on people than the original omicron or delta variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KCBS News Radio

Oakland police request public's assistance to find missing woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Oakland police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who is having a mental health crisis. Anabel Medina-Almanza, 37, was last seen on Thursday in the 2300 block of Market Street around 8 p.m., police said. It is unknown what she was wearing but she is four feet and 11 inches and weighs about 143 pounds, police reported. She is Hispanic with orange hair and brown eyes.
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy