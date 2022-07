HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Kids are about to go back to school, and while first day jitters may be common, there could be other factors affecting your child's mental health. Josaylon Henry, a licensed counselor and the Chief Clinical Officer at WellStone, said that kids have been through a lot. "Kids are resilient…they tend to bounce back from things, even things such as things that have been happening in the world as it relates to school shootings, even the pandemic. They just are very resilient, but then there's the subset of kids who find it very difficult to move forward from such tragedies."

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO