ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP, NM State set to open fall camp next week as game 1 ticket sales increase

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heGtv_0goUkSpJ00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At both UTEP and New Mexico State, it’s one of the most exciting football seasons in quite some time in the Borderland.

The Miners are coming off their first bowl appearance since 2014 and have talent on the roster to compete again in 2022; the Aggies have a new head coach in Jerry Kill and while there are plenty of questions, there’s also plenty of reasons for optimism.

That has been borne out in ticket sales leading up to the season. Both schools are doing special promotions to get more fans to their respective season openers in Week 0. On Aug. 27, the Miners and Aggies will both play home games: UTEP will host Conference USA foe North Texas and New Mexico State welcomes Nevada to Las Cruces.

As of July 21, UTEP officials told KTSM that over 36,000 tickets had been sold for the season opener. Capacity at Sun Bowl Stadium is 45,971; the Miners haven’t sold out the stadium since 2008, but got 31,658 for last season’s UTSA game.

At NMSU, officials said they’d sold just shy of 10,000 tickets for the Nevada game. Couple that with season and student ticket projections and NMSU is estimating that it’s filled roughly two-thirds of the 28,853 Aggie Memorial seats, with still a month left before kickoff.

The Aggies and Miners will both open fall camp next week. New Mexico State will host its annual media day on Wednesday, July 27, then begin official preseason workouts on Friday, July 29. UTEP will hold its first practices of the fall on Thursday, July 28.

Fall camp can be grueling, but both head coaches have a good idea of what they want to see when practices begin.

“We want to play on our strengths and continue to improve our weaknesses and that’s what I focus on. I don’t focus on the big picture, that’s how you get to where you want to be. Just focus on the day-to-day task,” said UTEP head coach Dana Dimel.

“I think we’ve recruited well to add depth, which we needed and some competition. It’s going to be very competitive in fall camp but we’re looking forward to it,” said Jerry Kill.

UTEP and North Texas kickoff at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27; NMSU and Nevada still do not have a scheduled kickoff time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Locomotive FC suffer 1-0 loss to San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC dropped their second match in a row after suffering a 1-0 defeat to San Antonio FC on Saturday night. It was a goal from Santiago Patiño in the 47th minute of the match that sealed the deal for the San Antonio side. After the goal, Locomotive […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
College Sports
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Nevada, TX
El Paso, TX
Football
KTSM

EPCC has 13 athletes make the Academic-All-American team

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced Friday that three athletes from El Paso Community College (EPCC) have been named to the NJCAA 1st Team All American list. Antonio Leyba, Deandre Llopiz and Jonathon Rios of the EPCC baseball team achieved a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) during the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

After tumultuous week, Locomotive FC look to rebound vs. San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After one of the strangest – and perhaps most difficult – weeks in club history, El Paso Locomotive FC will look to turn the page ever so slightly on Saturday as they host San Antonio FC. Locomotive FC made headlines this week after officially parting ways with veteran midfielder Sebastian […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas get edged out, 7-6, by Aces

The El Paso Chihuahuas led by a run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday but Reno’s Stone Garrett hit a two-run game-ending home run to give the Aces a 7-6 win. Garrett has six home runs in seven games against El Paso this season and leads the Pacific Coast League in homers with 24.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Kill
KTSM

Chihuahuas suffer 8-5 setback to Aces in return from All-Star Break

RENO, Nev. – The El Paso Chihuahuas overcame a four-run deficit early but lost to the Reno Aces 8-5 Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. It was El Paso’s first visit to Reno since 2019. Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. It was Hinojosa’s 10th home run of […]
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Photographer Gaby A. Velasquez

Gaby A. Velasquez is a photographer and visual journalist at the El Paso Times. A visual artist who covers the U.S.-México border, she graduated from UTEP in December 2021 with a BFA in Studio Art with a concentration in Printmaking, and a Minor in Graphic Design. During her time...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Human billboards will be crossing the streets of El Paso next week

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Mobile messages will be seen in El Paso with TxDOT’s “human billboards” demonstrational message campaign, urging better driver awareness. DETAILS: Sunday, July 24, 2022, and Monday, July 25, 2022 •          7 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 24, San Jacinto Plaza , El Paso •          Noon to 4 p.m., July 24, El […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Ticket Sales#Conference Usa#Athletics#Openers#American Football#College Football#Nm State#Miners#The Miners And Aggies#Utsa#North Texas#Sun Bowl#Nmsu
KTSM

HCA Healthcare, UTEP, Las Palmas Del Sol to establish nursing fellowships and scholarships

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – A four-Year $750,000 partnership that will support more than thirty nursing students and more than fifty healthcare admin opportunities. Officials say he money will allow graduate students to pursue a career in healthcare while getting finical relief. Adding that it will benefit all healthcare workers including administration, management, and other […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

High turnout for back-to-school uniform swap

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Lions Club and Moms On Board partnered for a back-to-school uniform swap. The event allowed families to do a uniform swap with other El Paso families to prepare for the upcoming school year. All you had to do was drop off your gently used school uniform to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Some teachers already back to work, the rest return Monday as school nears

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Some teachers have already returned back to work as some schools start class Monday. For the bigger districts, school starts Aug. 1, which means teachers go back Monday, July 25 for Staff Development week. The first 9 weeks session begins August 1 for El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), Ysleta […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - Texas gubernatorial race tightens and more

Las Cruces will be central to abortion issue in the coming years, Texas gubernatorial race tightens, and City Council looks for ways to lessen property tax burden. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Mel Gibson’s ‘The Informant’ shooting in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Are you a movie fanatic? Because a new movie is in the works in Las Cruces. Director, Michael Oblowitz, gave KTSM a tour of the movie set ‘The Informant’ starring Mel Gibson. The crew began filming on Monday at the Dona Ana County courthouse, which has a vacant prison inside […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

TFCU rebrands as Raiz Federal Credit Union

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Teachers Federal Credit Union is now Raiz Federal Credit Union. Pronounced as “rise” and Spanish for “root”, the name illustrates a future potential for members and employees, says the company. On Friday July 22, 2022, a press conference was held to reveal its new name and organizational rebrand. The name […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

4-yr-old girl missing in CA, might be in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Your help is needed helping locate 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman. She could have been taken to Las Cruces, New Mexico or Reno, Nevada. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Billie lives in New Mexico and was visiting a relative in Porterville, CA. She...
EL PASO, TX
Reform Austin

A Slew Of Abortion Clinics Are Opening In New Mexico. Crisis Pregnancy Centers Are, Too.

With Roe v. Wade overturned, abortion providers are flocking to New Mexico, one of the largest southwestern states that protects abortion access. So-called “crisis pregnancy centers” are following their lead. One of these centers will now open across the street from the Las Cruces Women’s Health Clinic, a reincarnation of the Mississippi clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that reversed Roe.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy