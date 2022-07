GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Happy Cat Café in Grand Rapids says they're on the lookout for a kitten stolen from their building. Bonnie is a 2-month-old girl with gray and white fur and is small enough to fit in the palm of a hand. She went missing from the cat lounge in the afternoon of Thursday, and staff believe it would be easy for someone to slip her into a purse or backpack.

