UTICA — A 32-year-old man and a toddler were injured in a fireworks incident on Rutger Street in Utica late Wednesday night, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to the 300 block of Rutger St. for a report that two people were injured in a fireworks incident at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the 32-year-old man suffered significant wounds to his hand and body, which will require extensive medical treatment. He is expected to survive.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO