Biking is a great way to stay in shape, and a great way to beat $5-per-gallon gasoline prices. But if pedaling in traffic scares you, Avenues in Motion (formerly TransOptions) is offering a free, two-part course for adults next month. The first session is online; the second is in the Morristown parking lot of the Visiting Nurse Association of Northern New Jersey.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO