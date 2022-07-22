ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles led wire to wire and routed the field in the 200 meters Thursday in 19.31 seconds, the third-fastest time...

Noah Lyles sets American record in 200 meters

Noah Lyles sped through 200 meters in 19.31 seconds on Thursday night, surpassing the longstanding American record by legendary Michael Johnson by .01 second at the track and field world championships in Eugene, Ore. Johnson set his memorable record by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta....
Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a world record in the semifinals, then ran an even faster, wind-aided time in the final Sunday to take the gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles at world championships. The record time of 12.12 seconds came on the first race of the final evening, one of three semifinals that set up the eight-woman gold-medal race. About 90 minutes later, she ran 12.06 to beat Jamaica’s Britany Anderson by 0.17. That time is not a record because she had a 2.5 meter-per-second wind behind her, which is .5 over the legal limit. The wind on the record setter was 0.9. The 25-year-old, who finished fourth at last year’s Olympics and fourth at worlds in 2019, broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds held by Keni Harrison, who was in the same semifinal heat and finished second.
Allyson Felix returns from ESPYs for one more track worlds race

EUGENE, Ore. — Turns out, Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x400m relay Saturday. She said team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement...
