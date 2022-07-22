ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier deputies searching for person who threw kitten while driving down the highway

By Gage Goulding
 3 days ago
GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. – Investigators are searching for the person who tossed a kitten out of the window of their van while driving down a Collier County highway on Tuesday.

A Naples woman was behind the van when she noticed the small black kitten rolling along Golden Gate Boulevard near 7th Street SW in Golden Gate Estates. She called 911 after turning around and trying to save the kitten.

“This kitten was frantically trying to stop itself from rolling and it was hit immediately,” Taylor Meeks said.

Meeks was driving on her normal Tuesday morning commute. Everything was normal until she caught a little black speck out of the corner of her eye.

“I saw this black kitten rolling straight down the road, right towards me,” she said.

She was shocked to see the feline flying out the window of the van in front of her, Meeks said.

“Next thing you know this kitten was frantically trying to stop itself from rolling and it was hit immediately,” she said. “That moment replays over and over for me.”

With her daughter in the car with her, Meeks pulled over to try and save the kitten. But it was too late, it was already dead.

“I sobbed. I did, I cried a lot on the side of the road,” she said. “My daughter’s eight years old. It’s not something an eight-year-old should have to comprehend.”

Her daughter wasn’t the only one having a tough time trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

“It’s pretty crazy somebody can treat an animal like that,” said Christian Brewer. “It’s disheartening.”

“How you going to hurt an animal? You’re stupid,” added Nicholas Shambaigh. “A sorry piece of s***.”

Meeks waited around 30 minutes for the driver of the SUV to come back around. When they didn’t she called the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies that responded called out Collier County Domestic Animal Services, who retireved the cats remains, however, they weren’t able to find a microchip.

Collier County investigators need the publics help tracking down what Meeks recalls as a white SUV whith dark tinted windows.

Ther person behind the wheel might be able to lead deputies to whoever threw the kitten out the passeger window.

“They’re a disgrace,” said Meeks.

“I’d smack them upside the head and probably throw them in the middle of the road,” added Shambaugh.

Just over a month ago, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force launched an investigation into a similar case on the outskirts of Lehigh Acres.

A woman called police after seeing someone in an older van throwing three baby kittens out of the window on Daniels Parkway near State Route 82. All three kittens died.

The sheriff’s office said they’re continuing to investigate and are waiting for more leads.

These two cases are not linked at the current time, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

If you know anything about these incidents, you’re asked to call SWFL CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or you can submit an anonymous online tip.

