Gloversville, NY

Gloversville teen organizes Human Rights rally

 3 days ago
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 13-year-old girl from Gloversville held a rally in protest to the recent SCOTUS decision.

“Use your voice because it will help. It doesn’t matter how small or how big you are just use your voice and it will help,” said Abbey Rhodes

Eighth grader Abbey Rhodes organized the rally at Veteran’s Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and was joined by nearly two dozen supporters, both young and old, male and female.

The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade is leading some Capital Region youth like Abbey to take action.

The decision eliminated a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. But, Abby believes other rights may be called into question.

“I have a lot of friends in the LGBTQ community and this decision could have consequences that will affect them,” said Rhodes

Abbey may not be old enough to vote, but she’s still making her voice heard.

And, candidate for the 21ST Congressional district Matt Castelli heard that voice and came to show his support.

“Abbey is a remarkable young woman who expressed the intent and desire to stand up and use her voice not just for her own rights but for the rights of so many others that under threat in this country,” said Castelli

Not all of the onlookers agreed with the protest. Joe Williams a grandfather and religious man was also emotional over the issue.

“They stand up for what they believe and that is the right to kill an unborn baby. That’s my take on it. I have six grandchildren. I have five children. I told them I would pray for them. I hope they know Jesus. I don’t know. I just wish it would all change, “ said Williams.

Rhodes says she feels lucky to live in a NY. A state that protects the rights of all.

Christina Pagan
2d ago

Are you serious she’s 13 she should be worrying about school, and when she’s getting her braces off… Everyone has their own Opinion, and this one is mine… if the mother felt she needed to speak out about this then she should have, not her child… She’s a baby not an adult, my daughter is 13 and she’s worried about school this year not having the right to have an abortion, my daughter hasn’t even had her first kiss… This is absolutely Horrifying!

WNYT

Albany Therapeutic Riding Center celebrates one year in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND – A local non-profit which teaches serenity through horseracing says it’s finally home. After bouncing around the Capital Region for more than 40 years, the Albany Therapeutic Riding Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate its one-year anniversary in Guilderland. The groups mainly offered classes in...
GUILDERLAND, NY
