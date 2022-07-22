ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction officer charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

NYPD correction officer charged in fatal shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A New York City correction officer was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Bronx .

Police say 45-year-old Dion Middleton is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Chaluisant Raymond overnight.

It happened near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in the Tremont section.

Raymond was found around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in a silver Acura, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources say it appears the victim was using a so-called bead blaster gun that shoots gel pellets right before he was shot.

Middleton has been charged with murder.

The NYPD later tweeted a warning, saying bead blasters are considered air rifles, which are unlawful to possess in New York City.

DOC Commission Louis Molina released a statement saying, "These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day. This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true he will  face the full consequences of the law and be terminated."

The DOC says Middleton has been a correction officer since January 2013.

Comments / 31

Leo Roland
3d ago

how is the officer supposed to know this is not a real gun? I guess let the guy takes the first shot at him...so ridiculous

Reply(10)
27
Lakeya Gilmore
2d ago

He only guilty on leaving not reporting the shooting or seeking help for the individual not for killing hun, that’s self defense and how do he know if the gun real or not

Reply(2)
10
Sheila Walker
2d ago

When a Officer or Correction Officer leave the seem of a crimes without reporting it shows that something else was on his mine other than the victim, could this correction officer have been drunk on drug I'm not questioning the officer intentionally doing anything but why did he leave the sceam of the crime he got to question to answer.

Reply
4
 

