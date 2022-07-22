ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Report: Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at campaign event

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kGhs_0goUi5vV00

New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin attacked at campaign event 00:42

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Congressman Lee Zeldin , the Republican candidate for governor of New York, was attacked at a campaign event near Rochester on Thursday.

Witnesses tell CBS affiliate WROC Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at a VFW post when a man climbed on stage and attempted to stab him.

According to Zeldin's campaign, he grabbed the attacker's wrist, then several others helped take him down.

Zeldin's campaign says the attacker was taken into custody, and Zeldin went back on stage to finish his remarks.

A spokesperson for the campaign released the following statement:

"Congressman Zeldin, Alison Esposito and all members of Team Zeldin are safe following tonight's attack. Far more must be done to make New York safe again. This is very much getting out of hand in this state. Unfortunately, Congressman Zeldin is just the latest New Yorker whose life has been affected by the out of control crime and violence in New York. This needs to stop! Thankfully, we still have exceptional men and women in law enforcement answering the call to protect our streets."

No one was hurt.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted she was informed about the incident and is relieved to hear the Zeldin was not injured.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

Lee Zeldin speaks out after attempted assault at Rochester campaign rally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Rep. Lee Zeldin's office says they've increased security on his campaign trail following a close call. The Republican nominee for governor says a man tried to stab him on stage where he was campaigning outside of Rochester Thursday. CBS2's John Dias has new details on the man allegedly behind the attempted assault, and what Zeldin is now saying. The suspect has been identified by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office as 43-year-old David Jakubonis. He has been charged with attempted assault in the second degree and has been released without bail. Some political strategists now think Zeldin could use this as a platform, since he is...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
94.3 Lite FM

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces License Plate Redesign in Conjunction with Office for the Prevention Domestic Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, in partnership with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, today announced a contest for New Yorkers to vote on a new custom state license plate. In honor of OPDV’s 30th anniversary, the three designs reflect the strength and resilience of survivorsand the commitment New York State makes to support them. The winning license plate will be announced in October 2022 in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to bringing awareness and sparking conversations about gender-based violence.
POLITICS
CBS New York

1 police officer killed, another wounded in Rochester, New York

Two police officers were shot Thursday night in an ambush in the city of Rochester in western New York and one of them died, authorities said. Police Chief David Smith announced the officer's death during a press conference Friday morning.Both were hospitalized. The other officer was treated for his wounds and is recovering at home, Smith said."This is a tragedy for our community. I'm asking Rochester to pray for these officers and their families," Mayor Malik Evans told reporters near the scene of the shooting. The officers were wounded at around 9:15 p.m., according to Rochester police Lt. Gregory Bello, a department spokesman. "They were doing their jobs as police officers, and at least one male approached them and opened fire on them," Bello said.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS New York

Medieval Times performers in New Jersey vote to unionize

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- The performers at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst just voted to unionize.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, it's part of a larger trend.Once upon a time in New Jersey, there was a group of knights unhappy with their wages and working conditions."I think almost everybody that works here, in our positions, have to rely on secondary incomes," performer Sean Quigley said.He says the cast members, many of whom have to joust on live horses, are essentially stunt performers making about $100 per show."I've seen people at very young ages, 20, 21 years of age, who end up sustaining chronic...
LYNDHURST, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Vfw#New Yorker
CBS New York

Polio case identified in NY, first in US in nearly a decade

NEW CITY, N.Y. - Rockland County announced it has detected a confirmed case of polio, the first case of its kind in the U.S. in nearly 10 years. Officials are urging the importance of being vaccinated for polio after an unvaccinated young adult contracted the life-threatening disease and developed paralysis.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, we're told the resident, who did not travel outside the country, developed symptoms a month ago and is no longer contagious.Health officials are working to determine how the patient was infected and if others were exposed.Polio is a viral disease that can affect the nervous system and...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Phoenix New Times

Kari Lake Suspended From Twitter for Attack Ad

Gubernatorial candidate and former Phoenix newscaster Kari Lake was suspended from Twitter on Friday morning for her latest attack ad against GOP opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. With just over a week left until the August 2 primary, the race for the Republican nomination for governor has devolved into mudslinging, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Mastriano called out for campaign ties to social media platform critics say is filled with hate speech

PITTSBURGH — Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano has spent thousands of dollars with a far-right social media platform critics say is filled with hate speech. Pittsburgh Jewish community leaders, some area elected officials and Democrat Josh Shapiro's campaign for governor are calling out Mastriano over the association with the platform known as Gab.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy