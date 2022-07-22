ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US-Based Event Management Firm Caspian Agency Announces Its New Virtual/ Hybrid Event Strategy

Los Angeles Based event management firm Caspian agency announces its new virtual and hybrid event creation and management strategy. The announcement is made in the wake of prevailing safety concerns among the public and the health and safety protocols issued by the health authorities in the post-pandemic society. Event management was...

