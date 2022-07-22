Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man
Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 41-year-old Armando Sanchez-Casas of Greenwood, DE. Sanchez-Casas was last seen on July 19, 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. in the Greenwood, DE area. Attempts to contact...
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Ellendale area on Saturday night. On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:05 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, operated by a 28-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was traveling northbound on N. Dupont Boulevard in the right lane approximately a half mile south of Beach Highway at a high rate of speed. At this time, a 2016 Ford Explorer was unoccupied and disabled on a private drive east of N. Dupont Boulevard. The operator of Accord made an aggressive lane change, from the right lane to the left lane to avoid striking a vehicle traveling in front of it and lost control. The Accord began to rotate in a clockwise direction and traveled off the east edge of roadway where it struck the right side of the disabled Explorer.
ELLENDALE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Ellendale Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred around 10:23 p.m. on Route 113 in the area of Sharons Road. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes of Route 113 will be closed as the scene is cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Police say the closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for reopening.
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) in the area of Anchors Way, Dewey Beach, DE. On July 24, 2022, at approximately 1:44 a.m., the victim and five of his friends hired a “Lyft” driver to pick...
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A ride-share turned tragic for a group of friends as a chaotic scene unfolded on a Delaware highway early Sunday morning. Delaware State Police say the incident began when six friends hired a ride-share driver to pick them up around 1:44 a.m. On their way to...
A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Maryland man who stabbed three people, including two teens, is now facing more charges. The Ocean City Police Department has charged Paul Baynard, 23, of Ridgely, Maryland in connection to the triple stabbing that occurred on June 20. According to police, at approximately 11:58...
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man was arrested after police say he fought with an officer during a crash investigation. Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the Dover Police Department made contact with 25-year-old Tony Williams in the area of South DuPont Highway and East Division Street after receiving a report of a crash. Police say Williams had attempted to turn from East Division Street onto the southbound lanes of S. DuPont Highway when he failed to turn properly and entered the northbound lanes, hitting another vehicle that was stopped at a red light. Williams then drove over a concrete median and drove onto a sidewalk alongside South DuPont Highway.
Charges have been filed against three men for an early morning break-in at Mercersburg’s Modnur Pharmacy on April 1. The three have been held at Wicomico County Corrections in Salisbury, Md., since they were caught by Maryland State Police while allegedly burglarizing a pharmacy, also in Salisbury, early on April 12, according to a report from the Mercersburg Police Department.
A Ridgley, Maryland man faces additional charges in connection with a stabbing incident in Ocean City June 20th. Three male victims, ages 18, 21 and 17, were all later released from hospitals. A suspect was arrested later in connection with one of the stabbings. Ocean City Police said Thursday that...
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A second, amended complaint has been filed in a lawsuit alleging inmate abuse at Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI). Davis et. al v. Neal et. al originally alleged two attacks by SCI officers against inmates. However, the case now has 39 plaintiffs, alleging abuse from 40 SCI correctional officers.
Three fires, two of them multi-alarm, kept New Castle County firefighters scrambling on Thursday. The first fire occurred in a house on Parker Lane near New Castle around 1 p.m. on July 21, 2022. Investigators said faulty electrical wiring in the attic was to blame. One resident, a 62-year-old man,...
BERLIN – The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run collision that took the life of a rising ninth grader continued this week as the family and community prepare to celebrate the teen’s life Saturday. As of Friday, July 22, here’s a compilation of what is known as more details...
ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Governor Larry Hogan Saturday proclaimed Sunday, July 24, as ‘Officer Spencer Wiersberg Day’ in honor of the late Officer Spencer Wiersberg of the Fruitland Police Department. Wiersberg passed away in early 2020 following a battle with bone cancer. July 24 would have been his 26th birthday.
The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being allowed to leave on an approved work pass. The DOC Friday issued a Warrant for Escape after Conviction for 29-year-old Dustin Jones, whose last known address...
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have added additional charges for a Ridgley man arrested for a triple stabbing that happened last month. The incident happened just before midnight on June 20th in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Three victims, aged 21, 18, and 17, were all taken to the hospital for injuries.
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A three-alarm fire at a warehouse in New Castle, Delaware proved a risky battle for firefighters. In addition to the smoky scene, the crew also had to be careful of chemicals in the building. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a floor...
Key details are emerging regarding the hit-and-run accident that occurred on the night of July 11 that claimed the life of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines. The Maryland State Police announced on Monday that they had located and seized a black Mercedes they suspect was involved in the case. According to a press release, damage on the vehicle matched evidence left at the scene of the accident that occurred on Grays Corner Road, not far from Crabs-To-Go Seafood Market.
