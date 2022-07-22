Dilip Vengsarkar wants out-of-form Virat Kohli to emulate Sachin Tendulkar

There was a time when India talisman Virat Kohli used to make hundreds for fun. A prime Virat Kohli was a sight to behold. However, all those glorious cover drives, wristy flicks, and short-arm pulls have long vanished and he’s struggling to even score 30s and 40s. During the recent tour of England, the Delhi-born batter managed to make only 76 runs in six outings across the three formats. His last hundred in international cricket came 32 months ago in November 2019 in the historic Pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Against this backdrop, Virat Kohli’s place in the Indian cricket team has been questioned by several former cricketers but Kapil Dev’s comments caused quite a stir in the cricket-crazy nation. At a time when his wretched run with the bat continues to spark huge debates, former captain of the Indian women’s team, the legendary Anjum Chopra has thrown her weight behind Virat Kohli, claiming the modern-day great will be back at his best soon.

