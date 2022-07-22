ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dilip Vengsarkar wants out-of-form Virat Kohli to emulate Sachin Tendulkar

By Pawan Atri
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1983 World Cup winner and former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has urged Virat Kohli to emulate the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to come out of his nightmarish phase. During the 2004 tour to Australia, Sachin Tendulkar stopped playing deliveries bowled outside the off-stump because he was dismissed on numerous occasions edging the...

BBC

Reena Varma: Teary-eyed Indian welcomed in Pakistan after 75 years

On Wednesday, 90-year-old Reena Varma finally went back to the house in Pakistan's Rawalpindi city that she had dreamed about for 75 years. Ms Varma, who had travelled to Pakistan from the western Indian city of Pune, was showered with rose petals as she walked towards the house on College Road. People played drums and danced with her as they celebrated her arrival.
INDIA
ClutchPoints

‘Sara Tendulkar’ hogs limelight as Shubman Gill hits fifty on ODI comeback

India opener Shubman Gill hit a quickfire fifty on his ODI return in the first game of the three-match series against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday. Shubman Gill last featured in a 50-over game for India in 2020 vs Australia where was dismissed on a score […] The post ‘Sara Tendulkar’ hogs limelight as Shubman Gill hits fifty on ODI comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rehan Ahmed is the rising star who was called up to bowl in the England nets at the age of just 11 and continues to impress... now 17, it seems just a matter of time until the leg-spinner makes his senior debut

Rehan Ahmed has been England’s leg-spinner-in-waiting longer than most people spend on international careers. Ahmed doesn’t turn 18 until next month but will not be overawed if and when he finally makes his senior debut, having first been drafted in as a net bowler at the age of 11.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Virat Kohli brutally trolled for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup remarks

Virat Kohli is going through a disastrous run with the bat that has now extended to 973 days and 78 innings without a hundred in international cricket. But the talismanic India batter is confident about regaining his lost touch ahead of big tournaments like the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. While the continental competition is scheduled to take place next month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the ICC event will be held in Australia in October-November.
SPORTS
Person
Anushka Sharma
Person
Karsan Ghavri
Person
Dilip Vengsarkar
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Sachin Tendulkar
Person
Reece Topley
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

France 1-0 Holland (AET): Eve Perisset's extra-time penalty sees Les Bleus knock out reigning European champions - and set-up Euro 2022 semi-final clash with Germany on Wednesday

France ended its run of quarterfinal eliminations in major tournaments by beating the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time to advance to the semifinals of the Women's European Championship for the first time on Saturday. Eve Perisset converted a penalty in the 102nd minute, following Dominique Janssen's foul on Kadidiatou Diani...
SPORTS
#Australia#The Sydney Test#Khaleej Times
ClutchPoints

Fans slam Rahul Dravid for ‘bad decision’ in 2nd West Indies ODI

Fans launched a scathing attack on India head coach Rahul Dravid after fast bowler Arshdeep Singh wasn’t included in the playing XI for the second ODI against the West Indies on Sunday. While the left pacer warmed the bench yet again, Avesh Khan was handed his Team India debut. But the ploy to play Avesh Khan backfired completely as he gave away 54 runs in his six overs without taking a wicket. Rahul Dravid received a lot of flak for not giving Arshdeep a chance as social media declared it a “bad decision.”
SPORTS
ESPN

Tonga secure World Cup qualification

Tonga advanced to next year's Rugby World Cup finals after crushing Hong Kong 44-22 on Australia's Sunshine Coast on Saturday. Sonatane Takulua scored a hat-trick of tries as the Tongans claimed the final berth in Pool B, where they will face defending champions South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Romania. Hong...
RUGBY
ClutchPoints

West Indies coach Phil Simmons’ ‘I am not Rahul Dravid’ comment goes viral

Virat Kohli’s rough patch with the bat has ignited a massive debate in the cricketing world. While many former India cricketers are against giving Virat Kohli more chances, Australia legend Ricky Ponting differed with them. The former Australia captain went on to say that bowlers from opposition teams still fear Virat Kohli and that’s why he wants the Indian team management to persist with the Delhi-born talismanic batter. West Indies coach Phil Simmons was asked to share his thoughts on Ricky Ponting’s comments on Virat Kohli and his unique take on the matter is now going viral on the internet. Phil Simmons said he wasn’t Rahul Dravid. That’s why he was not the right man to say anything about what India should do about Virat Kohli.
SPORTS
Country
India
Place
Sydney
Sports
The Independent

Sam Curran hopeful of filling gap left by Ben Stokes in England’s ODI line-up

Sam Curran is hopeful of filling the gap vacated by Ben Stokes in the England middle-order following the Test skipper’s retirement from one-day international cricket.Stokes made his surprise exit from the 50-over game earlier this week after deciding that he could no longer perform at his peak across all three formats at international level.His retirement quickly following that of World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan leaves a big hole in England’s batting, but Curran could yet prove part of the answer to helping fill the gap.“I’ve always looked up to Stokesy as a cricketer. I almost want to try to copy...
SPORTS
ESPN

Sweden relishing 'enormous' Euro 2022 semifinal against hosts England

Sweden defender Linda Sembrant was relishing taking on hosts England in the Women's Euro semifinal after her late winner against Belgium on Friday kept her country's dream alive of winning their first major title since the 1984 Euros. Currently ranked second in the world, the Swedes have come agonisingly close...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Twitter blasts Shubman Gill for huge mistake in 1st West Indies ODI

Team India started their tour of the West Indies with a thrilling three-run victory over the Nicholas Pooran-led side but India opener Shubman Gill became a butt of jokes on social media. While Shubman Gill hit a quickfire fifty on his ODI return in the first game of the three-match series against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday, his innings came to an abrupt end after a direct hit from the West Indies skipper. Before getting run-out Shubman Gill was engaged in a 119-run opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan and went back to the pavilion for a score of 64 off 53 deliveries.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Nicholas Pooran punishes Shubman Gill for lazy running

India got off to a rosy start in the ODI series opener against West Indies as Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill forged a 119-run partnership for the first wicket. Gill, who looked in glorious touch as he made a return to the XI in the fifty-over format after 16 months, had his innings cut short owing to some lazy running. Gill was playing on 64 off 53 deliveries and was looking set for a big one, but had himself to blame for the dismissal. He tucked a short-pitched delivery towards midwicket, but ran rather casually as Nicholas Pooran picked the ball, swivelled and nailed a direct hit at the non-striker's end.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

India legend’s blunt reaction to Kapil Dev’s ‘drop Virat Kohli’ comment

There was a time when India talisman Virat Kohli used to make hundreds for fun. A prime Virat Kohli was a sight to behold. However, all those glorious cover drives, wristy flicks, and short-arm pulls have long vanished and he’s struggling to even score 30s and 40s. During the recent tour of England, the Delhi-born batter managed to make only 76 runs in six outings across the three formats. His last hundred in international cricket came 32 months ago in November 2019 in the historic Pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Against this backdrop, Virat Kohli’s place in the Indian cricket team has been questioned by several former cricketers but Kapil Dev’s comments caused quite a stir in the cricket-crazy nation. At a time when his wretched run with the bat continues to spark huge debates, former captain of the Indian women’s team, the legendary Anjum Chopra has thrown her weight behind Virat Kohli, claiming the modern-day great will be back at his best soon.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Former Team India star issues big warning to Shreyas Iyer

With Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant firing on all cylinders, several cricket pundits have questioned Shreyas Iyer’s place in Team India. Additionally, Shreyas Iyer’s problems against the short ball have been well documented and he has received a lot of flak for his inability to overcome the challenge of deliveries that are pointed towards his rib cage. In this context, former India pacer and noted commentator Ajit Agarkar has warned him that because he’s no longer the team management’s first-choice for a middle-order spot, he may not find himself in the side for the T20 World Cup in Australia. According to Ajit Agarkar, Shreyas Iyer must find solutions to his issues against short-pitched stuff if he wants to be on the flight to Kangaroo land.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Sam Northeast entered an exclusive group of cricketers to pass 400 runs in a single innings after hitting 410 not out for Glamorgan in an English County Championship match on Saturday. He didn't get a chance to challenge Brian Lara's world-record individual score of 501...
BASEBALL
Yardbarker

Shikhar Dhawan pounces on a wide half-volley

Having failed to score big in the last two innings against England, Shikhar Dhawan returned to form in style, working his way to a magnificent 97 in the first ODI versus West Indies. Although the southpaw missed the three-figure mark by just three runs, his knock was built on crisply-timed strokes and anchored India's innings nicely. He was in the middle for close to 34 overs, and looked in sublime touch as he smacked ten boundaries and three maximums. Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyar Iyer hit 50s but India's run-rate has dropped as we enter the final ten.
SPORTS
