ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Coalition trying to help youth, end violence

By Chance Sticklen
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrotV_0goUgIol00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Board on Thursday night discussed proposals presented by a task force dedicated to ending violence.

U of I student reportedly scammed out of $60,000

The Community Violence Prevention Task Force proposed that four groups receive funding to help support programs that help youth and end violence. The Champaign County Board supports the proposals and has pledged $4 million of its COVID relief money to support them.

On Thursday, they heard from one group that will benefit from the funding.

“Since this is a new concept and a new approach, and we know here locally that it has always been an issue, we’re bring all pillars to the table up under one voice, one movement,” said Marlon Mitchell of H3 Coalition.

H3 Coalition, DREAAM House, the Housing Authority of Champaign County, and a new group called Vision to Succeed are the groups that are receiving the money.

“We’re not in this, just to be in it,” Mitchell said. “We’re in this to make a difference.”

H3 Coalition wants to put an end to gun violence and they’re on track to receive $500,000

“If we can put in place good programs that will lead people to healthier lifestyles, then I think that we should absolutely need to make those investments,” Kyle Patterson, Champaign County Board Chair.

H3 is short for harm, healing and hope. The group is made up of small business owners who want to see a positive change. Mitchell is one of them.

“Bring everybody up under one umbrella so that we can kind of share resources and we can build capacity together,” he said.

Patterson said it’s about investing into the future and finding solutions.

“I think that in the long term, this will have a huge impact on, you know, the amount of people in this community.”

Patterson also said that he’s never seen an uptick in gun violence like what central Illinois saw over the last few years.

“What it comes down to is in America, we have a gun problem and our community is seeing the affects of that.”

That’s why Mitchell is stepping up.

“It’s a collaborative effort, whether you have a lot of not-for-profits and some small business owners that are coming to the table that are putting our heads together and have performed a strategic plan in order to deal with community violence and the wholistic approach,” Mitchell said.

County Board members weighed in on the discussion and the proposals were supported by most of them. Patterson said organizations like these help put people on a better path forward.

County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said the next steps forward are contracts and negotiations, but everything has been agreed to. Those contracts are expected to be finalized in about a month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Habitat for Humanity dedicating 122nd home in Champaign Co.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 122nd home later this week on Wednesday. The recipients of this home are Kimberly Calhoun and her three children. Calhoun has lived in Champaign the last nine years and works as a Healthcare Technician at Carle Hospital in Urbana. By […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Health Department offering dementia destressing program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is unveiling a new program this week that will help people destress. The people this program is designed to help aren’t just any people; they are family caregivers of people with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Through this program, named the Stress-Busting Dementia Program, caregivers will learn stress […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Rapid Response Training for first responders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 130 on and off-duty first responders attended the rapid response and rescue task force training. “In roughly sixty minutes, we are providing classroom training, a briefing, two tactical scenarios, and a debrief to every first responder on site,” said Champaign’s Officer Sean Ater. Organizers say this was years in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Red Cross hosting blood drive in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Champaign this week in the hopes of preventing another shortage. The blood drive will take place at Lodgic Everyday Community, located at 1807 South Neil Street, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Blatantly ignoring voters

Doubling down on an unpopular decision is a bold tempting of fate. But Decatur School Board President Dan Oakes went all-in this week. The subject is the increasingly insane story of secret decisions, bargaining with governments, bad faith communications and ignoring a constituency that is making its displeasure more than apparent. Assuming the district gets final approval from the Illinois State Board of Education to use federal COVID funds for the project, the board is going ahead with a land purchase and building a new school.
DECATUR, IL
advantagenews.com

Six sheriffs sue state over inmate transfer delays

Six sheriffs across Illinois are now suing the Pritzker administration’s Department of Human Services over the state’s continued delays in transferring jail inmates deemed unfit to stand trial after several joined the case Thursday. The estimated extra taxpayer cost to the counties is nearly $1.5 million. The problem...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office planning Back to School Barbecue

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is planning a barbecue for later this summer to help send kids in need back to school with all the supplies they need. Deputies are looking for pens, pencils, crayons and backpacks. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said they wanted to show their support so […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

FRESH Hangout Zone for teens returns to Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students will be heading back to the classroom soon. While kids look for places to enjoy the rest of their summertime, a trip to the park would be a good option to soak in the sunshine and have fun with their friends. The Urbana Park District is inviting teenagers to join […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Patterson
WCIA

Champaign Co. EMA looking for volunteers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group that helps in emergency situations is looking for volunteers to join their team. The Champaign County EMA Search and Rescue team was at Hessel Park Tuesday evening. Distinguished by their orange shirts, the team was practicing a missing person search. The group is always looking for new team members.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Probation for Decatur man who attacked woman with storm window

DECATUR — A Decatur man who took exception to a woman criticizing him for neglecting his job as a father — and smashed a glass storm window over her head — has been sentenced to 24 months of probation. Kristopher L. Leggions-Lovelace, 23, was also sentenced to...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Cerro Gordo Car Show to benefit community

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been edited to clarify the benefactors of this event following additional information from organizers.) CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)–To keep community projects going in Cerro Gordo, money is needed. Friday night there are a few events with proceeds going towards events. Organizers said the Cerro Gordo Sons of American Legion Post#117 […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
WCIA

U of I student reportedly scammed out of $60,000

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign reported Wednesday that she was scammed out of $60,000, according to the police. Officials said the student first received a call in March from someone who claimed to be a Chinese police officer. The caller said that the student was involved in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Vision To Succeed
WAND TV

Man died after crash near Mattoon

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man died in a single car crash, according to the Champaign County Coroner. The Champaign County Coroner said Anakin L. Feuerborn, 22, of Mattoon died in a single motor vehicle crash at approximately 5:08 PM on Saturday, July 23, 2022, near Mattoon, Illinois.
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Hoopeston Police said bikes are found

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Hoopeston Police said they have recovered missing items. Police said they found a white Panama Jack bicycle, a black Mongoose bicycle, and a purple Roadmaster bicycle. HPD said the owners may come to the department to claim their bikes, but must prove ownership.
HOOPESTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to Urbana man shot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police were dispatched at approximately 10:43p.m. July 22nd to the 100 block of Kenwood Road in response to a shooting. Officers said a 22-year-old man was shot with non-life threatening wounds. CPD rendered medical aid and transported him via ambulance to a local hospital where he remains. CPD said the preliminary […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Law enforcement training scheduled at Centennial High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County first responders will be holding a joint training exercise this Friday at Centennial High School. The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 2 p.m. People living near the school can expect to see an increased police presence with multiple first responder vehicles. The exercise […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man dead in Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Mattoon Saturday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 1000 N and 700 E at approximately 5:08 p.m. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said reports indicated the driver of the car involved, Anakin L. Feuerborn of Mattoon, lost control and overcorrected. Feuerborn’s car subsequently flipped over and landed in a ditch.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy