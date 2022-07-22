Episode 2: Lincoln Riley

The 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were presented tonight live on Emmys.com/LA from the Television Academy Plaza in North Hollywood. Award-winning Spectrum News 1 journalist Giselle Fernández hosted this year's awards ceremony for the Television Academy, which was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. The livestreaming ceremony honored locally produced programs in the categories of Live and Breaking News Coverage, Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, and the Environment.
