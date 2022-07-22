ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Episode 2: Lincoln Riley

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSC Football has been the talk of the town since Lincoln...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: While you weren't looking, USC became a power again

Let’s begin with what must be said: 7 months ago, USC was a hell hole. Coach after coach, recruiting class after recruiting class, and nothing stuck. Nothing took root and developed into the beautifully perfect Eden like it had in the past, amid the most fertile environment in all of college football.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-24-2022]

How’s the Sunday looking? Need a few good ideas to jumpstart your day? Start here. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 24) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy!. Things To Do For Sunday. Montrose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
emmys.com

74th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards Winners Announced

The 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were presented tonight live on Emmys.com/LA from the Television Academy Plaza in North Hollywood. Award-winning Spectrum News 1 journalist Giselle Fernández hosted this year's awards ceremony for the Television Academy, which was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. The livestreaming ceremony honored locally produced programs in the categories of Live and Breaking News Coverage, Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, and the Environment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
foxla.com

Official Summer Fair of LA returns to Santa Anita Park

ARCADIA, Calif. - From the extreme dog stunt show to classic pig races, the Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles is back in full swing at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The fair is offering an array of unique foods for attendees. "Everybody comes to Juicy’s for the giant...
ARCADIA, CA
manisteenews.com

20 photos of LA in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to assemble a collection of pictures that exemplify life in Los Angeles during the 1920s.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Several shot in Los Angeles park

A shooting at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles left at least seven people injured with at least three suffering gunshot wounds. Two of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition. CBS Los Angeles' Laurie Perez reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
streetfoodblog.com

LA’s Large Pancake Vacation spot the Griddle Reopens on Sundown

Probably the most well-known breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sundown Boulevard residence on Saturday, Could 14. The Griddle, identified for its lengthy morning strains and its automobile tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sundown this week after working as an itinerant brunch choice for a lot of the previous two years. Now the restaurant is again at its cozy nook, able to serve clients from the massive cubicles and large tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
CBS LA

Both sides blame the other for brawl in downtown LA's Santee Alley

It was a back-alley brawl in the middle of a popular shopping destination and it all started with an argument inside a store that spilled outside, where a security guard has since been posted. Some of the people involved said the fight in downtown LA's Santee Alley was set off by racial profiling and epithets, but about the only thing both sides agree on was that they were defending themselves against one another. RELATED: People throw punches, swing crutches during brawl in Santee AlleyKarina Garcia, the owner of Glam By KS, showed CBSLA new video that she said shows her brother-in-law, wearing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Make Date Night Magical Again

The pandemic put a crimp in many fun activities, including one looked forward to by many couples… date night. However, date night is back and now is the time to add some magic to the routine. Falling into the “date night rut’ of visiting the same restaurant or bar...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
iheart.com

Questions Remain About Interstate Brink's Heist Of Millions In Gems, Gold

Questions still remain regarding a colossal heist that took place at a Flying J truck stop on Interstate 5 in California earlier this month. A group of thieves reportedly stole millions in gems, gold and other valuables from a Brink's tractor-trailer parked in the Grapevine near Los Angeles on July 11, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jessamyn Dodd

Where To Go To The Drive In Movies in Los Angeles

Are you looking for something fun to do on summer nights? Grab the whole family and head out to a drive-in movie!. Drive-In movies are the perfect alternative to traditional movie theaters, with many of them charging a fraction of the price for tickets. They are especially great for families with younger children, as they allow you to walk around and stretch your legs during the film. You can bring your own snacks or purchase food at the concession stands if the drive-in offers the option.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#American Football#College Football
territorysupply.com

The Most Scenic Los Angeles to Yosemite Road Trip Itinerary

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. There’s nothing better than a road trip through sunny California — especially when you set your sights for Yosemite. When planning an adventure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

‘A shame’: 6th Street Bridge closed for 2nd straight night

The newly opened 6th Street Bridge was closed by police Saturday night, marking the second night in a row of closure. The Los Angeles Police Department said the second closure was due to “illegal activity.” “The day began with community residents holding signs in the middle of the bridge to “RESPECT THE BRIDGE.”   Let’s […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Secret’ mansion behind iconic Chateau Marmont lists for $30M

A “secret” mansion privately situated behind a set of gates above the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles has listed for sale, asking $29.95 million. Newly constructed, the estate has been pegged as a “modern retreat” boasting all the luxe amenities anyone can think of.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Pizzas In Orange County

Pizza is a hotly debated topic and whenever you bring up ‘best pizza’ in a group conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few pizza places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best pizzas. Here are the 8 best pizza that Orange County has to offer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver in Custody After Pursuit From San Diego Ends in Compton

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were chasing a vehicle that led them on a pursuit through several counties Saturday night. The pursuit was first reported in San Diego County by the Escondido Police Department. The driver, believed to be a woman, made her way to the city of Corona...
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy