Episode 2: Lincoln Riley

It was a back-alley brawl in the middle of a popular shopping destination and it all started with an argument inside a store that spilled outside, where a security guard has since been posted. Some of the people involved said the fight in downtown LA's Santee Alley was set off by racial profiling and epithets, but about the only thing both sides agree on was that they were defending themselves against one another. RELATED: People throw punches, swing crutches during brawl in Santee AlleyKarina Garcia, the owner of Glam By KS, showed CBSLA new video that she said shows her brother-in-law, wearing...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO