Beardstown, IL

Beardstown 11-12 softball team wins Little League state championship

By Dennis Mathes
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
The Beardstown 11/12 All-Star softball team won the Little League state championship Thursday...

My Journal Courier

Your first look at what's happening this week

The Riverside Flea Market: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Grafton Boatworks/The Loading Dock, 401 E. Front St., Grafton. | Features over 60 vendors. Pike County Museums: Noon-4 p.m., Pike County Museums, 340 E. Jefferson St., Pittsfield. | Historic East School and Museum, Pike County All-Wars Museum, and Pike County Military Heritage Museum open for the season every Saturday and Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Photo: Clean sweep

Jett Little, 2, sits behind the wheel of a street sweeper Friday in a touch-a-truck display at Jacksonville Public Library. The hands-on event celebrated the end of the library's summer reading program. Children also could peek inside a fire truck and an ambulance. Jett was there with his mother, Jewel McEvers, who was looking on. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

What’s going on around town today

Summer Bookmobile for Kids: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., various locations, Jacksonville. | The library is coming to various locations in Jacksonville every Friday. Anyone from age 2 to seniors in high school can check out two books a week. Library card not required, no late fees and no registration. For more information, call 217-243-5435 or email bspradlin@jaxpl.org.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Shelf Life: Tale of intrigue, 'Relative Justice,' now available at Jacksonville Public Library

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "Relative Justice" by Robert Whitlow: For many years, Zeke Caldwell has been concocting home remedies made from natural ingredients found in the costal marshes near Wilmington, North Carolina. One of his remedies proved so effective that he patented it. He now suspects a big drug company has stolen his formula, and the attorneys at Cobb and Cobb take on the case that requires all involved to unite for justice.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital volunteers

Ambulatory Surgery Transporter: Tom Goldsborough, Paul Hubbard. Gift Shop: Lynette Hamilton, Kay Vanatta, Linda Swisher. Rehabilitation Services: Nannette Klemmensen, John Clancy. Tuesday. Ambulatory Surgery Transporter: Patty Crews. ER Entrance: Kenny Crews, Tom Anthony. Founders Medical Building (MOB): Bev Hurst. Gift Shop: Patty Kant, Cheryl Leischner, Debbie Richards and Barb Hansmeier.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

'Music Man' marching its way into Beardstown

BEARDSTOWN — Beardstown is embracing its locale on the Illinois River and its music history this weekend, when Beardstown Grand Opera House presents “The Music Man” at Beardstown High School. Director Shaver Tillitt cited the community’s musical history — from Red Norvo and Gary White's Marching 100...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
My Journal Courier

JHS grad Fanning earns health care-based scholarship

Jacksonville High School graduate Madison Fanning has received a $1,500 scholarship from Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab to aid in Fanning’s pursuit of a degree in a health care field. Fanning intends to pursue a degree in biology and bioengineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The scholarship is...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Springfield will be home to new U of I Innovation Center

University of Illinois trustees have approved the purchase of property in downtown Springfield for the new University of Illinois Springfield Innovation Center. The three-story, 26,400-square-foot building near the Capitol will provide a regional center for technology and research commercialization, business incubation and acceleration, workforce development and policy research. The property...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

