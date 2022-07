The Utica Comets began the 2021-22 AHL season under a new NHL parent club in the New Jersey Devils. With that in mind, it makes sense that the Comets put together a hell of a start, setting an AHL record with 13 straight wins to begin the season. Utica then won the North Division crown, finishing 43-20-9 with 95 points and a .660 points percentage — the best in the Eastern Conference, as well. After a first round bye, the Comets fell to the Rochester Americans in the divisional semifinals by a count of three games to two in a best-of-five series.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO