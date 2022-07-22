ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Arizona Autism Charter School opens 4th location in West Valley

By Christine Stanwood
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago

PEORIA — 6-year-old Phillip Hallam will be one of 120 students at Arizona Autism Charter School's newest location in Peoria. ABC15 gets a first look inside Hallam's new classroom.

Hallam is a second grader who is neurodivergent with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“Instead of just having a child that’s neurodivergent sit in a seat and try to learn off a board, they have different stations they can go to, which allows someone who is neurodivergent to keep moving throughout the day which makes them much more successful,” says Philip’s mother, Catherine Hallam.

The Arizona Autism Charter School opening their fourth location in the West Valley to help reach a dire need.

“About 30% of the kids here are coming from our Central Phoenix schools,” says Diana Diaz-Harrison, founder and executive director at Arizona Autism Charter Schools. “We had families traveling for more than an hour each way to reach our downtown schools. Many of them will not have that long commute anymore.”

This is welcome news for the Hallam Family. “The fact that this is free, is financial freedom to my family,” says Hallam.

The tuition-free charter school was built by a $17 million bond financing project by the Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority.

Catherine Hallam moved her family to Arizona from Tennessee for more resources.

“When you think about inclusion, you really think about the government’s definition of inclusion, right? Which is making sure that minority groups are not missing out on equal. But this is equal,” Hallam says.

If your family is interested in this option, visit Arizona Autism Charter Schools' website. There are limited spots available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Top Places to Live in Arizona

If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Mesa braces for big water cuts in 2023

New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa. That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big...
MESA, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Ike’s brings love and sandwiches to Peoria

The wildly successful sandwich shop Ike’s Love and Sandwiches is now open in Peoria. With the edition of the Peoria location, Ike’s now has seven locations in the Valley, with another three on the way. Owner Ike Shehadeh has been visiting Arizona on a monthly basis over the...
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Tennessee State
City
Peoria, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

I-10 in Chandler reopens after deadly crash

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Wild Horse Pass have reopened Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The Gila River Police Dept. and the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety are investigating the crash. No details were released about how many people died or...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa woman writes of her battle with addiction

At the end of almost 25 grueling years, Mesa resident Elizabeth Simpkins had finally had enough. “I got sick of going through detox and rehab and I finally made a decision to get sober for myself,’ she said. On April 30, 2021, Simpkins finally gave up the fight with...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Say hello to Krystal Ortiz

FOX 10 meteorologist Krystal Ortiz is no stranger to The Valley. And that's a good thing, since her first day on the air coincided with monsoon storms kicking into high gear around Arizona. Krystal grew up in Gilbert, and while attending Highland High School she realized math and science were...
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#West Valley#The Hallam Family
AZFamily

Owner of Tempe cookie shop defends business practices following lawsuit from Crumbl

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area. Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah. The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand. It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous. “Our colors are completely different,” said Bennett. “Our logos completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”
TEMPE, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Arizona roofers battle sun and heat while on the job

PHOENIX — We see them all the time installing or replacing shingles under the brutal Arizona sun, but for roofers, including those employed by Lyons Roofing in Phoenix, it's part of the job. Rhonda LaNue, Lyons Roofing Executive Vice President, says she wants the job done safely, especially with...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
ABC15 Arizona

Chandler Unified teachers offer hope ahead of new school year

CHANDLER, AZ — It's back to class for Arizona's second-largest school district!. It's the first day for students in the Chandler Unified School District. Teaching is not an easy job -- not by a long shot! But ABC15 sat down with three teachers in the Chandler District to find out what makes them so passionate, despite the challenges.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Matty G’s burgers explode with flavor and originality; served in a family-focused atmosphere

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oftentimes, when people set out to achieve their dreams, it requires a leap of faith. For Matthew Gorman, his dreams consisted of the following: food. Gorman, the owner of Matty G’s, has always been a foodie and worked in the restaurant industry as a secondary job until finally taking that first leap of faith when he opened his first restaurant in California in 2008. With running the restaurant as his main job, Gorman went through his fair share of trials and tribulations. When things didn’t work out with his first endeavor, Gorman decided to take another leap of faith by opening Matty G’s in 2016.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Community Cares: Bidders for Critters Auction at the Phoenix Zoo

The Phoenix Zoo is one of the largest nonprofit zoos in the country, relying largely on donations to care for its animals. The Bidders for Critters Auction is an opportunity for the community to help out, give back, and get behind the scenes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms for Phoenix area this weekend

First Alert Weather Day: Keeping you and your pets safe, 114 in Phoenix today. Remember, heat is the number one weather-related killer in Arizona and around the nation. It can be just as deadly for furry friends too. First Alert Weather Day: Trails closed around Phoenix, stay safe today. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after overnight shooting at bar in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting at a west Phoenix bar. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting a shooting at the Purple Turtle Bar and Grill in west Phoenix near 51st Ave. and Indian School Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man identified to be Angel Carillo, 22, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Travel the World with These Three West Valley Restaurants

As the food scene grows throughout the Valley, the west side of Phoenix continues to surprise customers with mouthwatering dishes from across the globe. Check out these three unique places to have your next meal. Get a Taste of India at India Garden. India Garden is one of the only...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Newborn baby taken to hospital after being left on doorstep of Mesa home

PHOENIX — A newborn baby was taken to the hospital Friday after being left on the doorstep of a Mesa home, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department received a call from a woman at about 11:20 a.m. that she found the child outside her residence near 56th Street and McKellips Road, spokesman Richard Encinas said during a press conference.
MESA, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy