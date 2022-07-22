ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls for police accountability increase as citizens wait for Denver PD investigation

By Carol McKinley The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Calls for police accountability and for transparency with the investigation into the Denver Police Department's training policies are escalating five days after three officers fired into a crowd of people early Sunday morning, hitting six bystanders and a suspect whom they say pointed a gun at them.

Thursday evening more than 100 protesters marched through downtown Denver chanting anti-police slogans. The group, organized by Students for a Democratic Society, started their protest on the west steps of the State Capitol, walked to a Denver Police precinct at East Colfax Avenue and Washington Street and ended up a mile away at 20th and Larimer streets, where the incident happened at 1:34 Sunday morning just as bars were letting out.

"When I first heard this happened, I was disgusted but I think this kind of thing happens all of the time," said Jahron Genosky of Denver, filling in the "o"s in a sign which said "Release Body Cam Footage."

Jason Piatt, 40, stood quietly with a sign which said "Earn our respect." He said he feels like there is too much yelling and not enough listening. "Police and citizens should be on the same team," said Piatt.

Another woman was disappointed to hear about the police action in the same week as the 10th anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting.

Criticism also came Thursday from Denver City Councilwoman At Large Robin Kniech, who called for an independent investigation into Sunday's incident by the Office of Independent Monitor.

In a statement, Kniech assured the citizens of Denver that the City Council's Safety Committee, of which she is Chair, "will closely monitor these independent findings as soon as they become available."

Kniech also sat on a Denver Police Use of Force Policy Review Committee which helped helped raise the standard for use of force.

Wednesday, two of the six victims injured in the melee came forward to speak with reporters about their experience. That morning in a press conference, Denver Police admitted that "things could have been done differently" but also said that officers did not fire indiscriminately into the crowd.

Thursday night as dusk fell and protesters took to the streets, half a dozen Denver police cars blocked the path of oncoming traffic.

"We do this every time there's a rally," said DPD officer Steve Hansen. "We're here to protect."

