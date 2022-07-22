Royal Farms site plan approved by board of appeals; Charlotte Hall project had been nixed by planning commission

Related
Bay Net
Chipotle Approved In Charlotte Hall, Motel To Be Demolished
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission approved a concept site plan for a Chipotle Mexican Grill to be constructed where the former Charlotte Hall Motel is located. According to county documents, the property’s owner, Golden Beach LLC, will be demolishing the motel to construct...
Bay Net
Charlotte Hall Royal Farms And Starbucks Get Appeal Board’s Approval
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – By a unanimous vote, the St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals approved the concept site plan for a planned Royal Farms and Starbucks location off Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall late on July 21. The property, situated at 37590 Oaks Road and 30315...
Inside Nova
For sale: A look inside the most expensive condo for sale in Virginia
The most expensive condo for sale in Virginia, a penthouse suite in Arlington, is on the market for nearly $3 million. Take a look inside.
MD Dept of Planning Announces Rod Cofield as Executive Director of Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum
(July 21, 2022) BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rob McCord today announced Rod Cofield as the new Executive Director of Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum (JPPM) in Saint Leonard, Calvert County. He will begin on August 10. “Rod’s local knowledge of Southern Maryland and his tremendous...
Massive tree crashes and casue extensive damages to Fairfax Co. home
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A house in Fairfax County is damaged after a massive tree fell on it Saturday night. Officials say that the house impacted is on the 11600 block of Ayreshire Rd. in Oakton, Virginia and that damages are extensive,. No one was at the home when...
Bay Net
Calvert Marine Museum Announces August Events
SOLOMONS, Md. –There is no better way to beat the summer heat than getting out on the water. Join us at the Calvert Marine Museum for cruises, concerts, and programs for all ages. A complete listing of programs and activities is available at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com. Wednesday through Friday, the month...
Bay Net
Legislative Update From The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – During the July 21st, 2022 Town Council meeting, Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney provided citizens with an update on the 2022 Legislative Session. The Mayor represented the citizen’s interest by testifying on legislation that greatly affects our Town. The Mayor reported some huge wins and an unfortunate loss.
Bay Net
Calvert Environmental Commission Seeks To Fill Three Vacancies
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) seeks to fill three vacancies for the Environmental Commission (EC). The EC advises the BOCC, the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning and the Planning Commission on environmental matters, promotes recycling programs, alternative energy use and energy conservation; provides public education through outreach events; and supports other county environmental organizations.
WJLA
List: 9 things to do at night at National Harbor, Maryland before summer ends
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (7News) — We've hit the midsummer milestone and that means it's time to start checking off more items from this season's bucket list, and there is plenty of entertainment to be found at National Harbor before summer ends. Here's the list:. 1. TOPGOLF. Located at 6400...
WUSA
Hundreds of trees cut down in Virginia, Maryland for controversial stream restoration projects
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Cities in Maryland and Virginia are taking on controversial stream restoration projects, and cutting down hundreds of trees in the process. The effort aims to reduce the amount of sediment running into the Chesapeake Bay. The city of Gaithersburg, Maryland tore down dozens of trees last...
WTOP
WSSC Water to fix Capitol Heights sinkhole
Prince George’s County drivers may have noticed a large sinkhole on Hampton Park Boulevard bringing traffic to a stop. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said that WSSC Water will have it fixed by Sunday. Officials said the sinkhole started to appear at around 8 a.m. after a water main...
Southern Md. Mourns Builder of Skipjacks, Bay’s Last Buyboat
Prolific Southern Maryland skipjack builder captain Francis R. Goddard of Piney Point, Md. passed away on July 13. Goddard built over 150 boats in his lifetime but he is most noted for the two skipjacks he built. In 1979, he built the 56-foot sailing skipjack Dee of St. Mary’s (which today sails from Calvert Marine Museum) and in 1984 the 56-foot skipjack Connie Francis.
Bay Net
Restaurant Stop Gives Lucky Waldorf Woman A Tasty $50,000 FAST PLAY Win
CLINTON, Md. – Visiting a Prince George’s County restaurant gave a Charles County woman more than just a good meal on July 16. She tried her luck with a $10 FAST PLAY ticket and left with a tasty $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was able to match five...
Bay Net
Show Your Support For Maryland Farms And Producers During Buy Local Week!
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The annual statewide Buy Local Challenge (BLC) encourages all Marylanders to support their local farmers and pledge to enjoy at least one Maryland grown product every day during Maryland Buy Local Week, July 22 through July 31, 2022. Created 15 years ago by the Southern Maryland...
WTOP
‘This is absolutely the last payment’: Fairfax Co. officials say Silver Line project can’t afford more delays
On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority received the green light to add $250 million for phase two of the Silver Line project. While the Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors understands the complexities involved in the project, he said Thursday that people are frustrated with the long wait.
Portion of Telegraph Road closed for downed power lines
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An overnight crash in Lorton, Virginia forced a road closure that could last several hours, according to officials. Fairfax County Police tweeted just before 8 a.m. Saturday that Telegraph Road would be closed between Fairfax County Parkway and Richmond Highway, attributing the closure to power lines in the road due to a car crashing into a utility pole. All four lanes of Telegraph Road between Telegraph Square and Lockport Road are blocked until the pole can be replaced.
Charles County Citizen Brings Home 2 Speed Records
La Plata, MD- Local La Plata man and small business owner brings home two land speed race records. The Maine Event, Land Speed Trials, are held every July in Limestone, ME, by the Loring Timing Association, a certified land speed racing organization. Racers, both cars, and motorcycles, make the trek north to compete in different classes against comparable vehicles to hold the record for the fastest vehicle in their class.
whatsupmag.com
Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: Patuxent River Running Through it All
The Patuxent River flows through Calvert County, Maryland. Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program with aerial support by Southwings. The Patuxent River is the longest and largest river wholly contained within the State of Maryland. It begins on the Piedmont Plateau near the historic town of Mt Airy, which splits itself between Carroll and Frederick counties. The river’s source is also a half-mile from the pond and spring that is also the source of the Patapsco River, which flows east toward urban Baltimore.
Fishing Mentorship Offered by Maryland Department of Natural Resources
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites college students and adults aged 18 and older to free mentored fishing training and practice sessions in August. The program will comprise four sessions in various locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, culminating with a fishing tournament on August 13.
DC mother starts petition to get more lights and speed cameras on Suitland Parkway
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — One DC mother is calling for changes along Suitland Parkway near the Washington, DC and Maryland border. Lakisha Leach said her 13-year-old son Javon died after the car he was riding in stalled and another vehicle crashed into it back in March of 2022. “It...
