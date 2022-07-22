ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Farms site plan approved by board of appeals; Charlotte Hall project had been nixed by planning commission

By Caleb M. Soptelean
By Caleb M. Soptelean
The Enterprise
 2 days ago
After being nixed by the St. Mary's planning commission in March, the board of appeals unanimously approved a concept site plan for a Royal Farms and Starbucks in Charlotte Hall on July 21.

The planning commission voted 4-3 against the project, but the board of appeals approved it 5-0.

St Mary's County, MD
