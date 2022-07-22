Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man

Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 41-year-old Armando Sanchez-Casas of Greenwood, DE. Sanchez-Casas was last seen on July 19, 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. in the Greenwood, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Sanchez-Casas have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Sanchez-Casas is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’06” tall, and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Armando Sanchez-Casas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 5 by calling 302-337-1090 or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

